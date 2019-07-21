ZANFI lighting has launched bedside reading lamp with wireless charger and unique design concrete lamps in 2019

ZANFI is a global modern lighting supplier from China.We have launched wireless bedside reading lamps and concrete lamps in 2019

ZHONGSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lighting fixture is not only a object, but also represents art, aesthetics, fashion, modern lifestyle, and stability in ZANFI’s eyes.With this philosophy, we are so proud that ZANFI has launched two series of products in 2019.From contemporary pendant lamps , table lamps, floor lamps to the indoor spotlight, ZANFI has successfully produced a wide range of good-quality products. More design inspiration has been put on those items created with our passion of lighting. Therefore, you can see that most of our lamps are designed with a very simple line and are perfectly curved, which presents for a modern liftstyle.Nowadays, everybody possesses a smartphone. To avoid missing important information from the internet, they keep their eyes on the phone most of their spare time. Therefore, reading under a high-quality reading lamp is of great significance to protect eyesight. Inspired by this, we have launched UR401 series, a series of fancy-design and high-quality reading lamp with a 3W High CRI adjustable reading spotlight and a 6W background lighting, which provides users with highly visual comfort while they are reading. It is convenient that the users just need to put their phones on the wireless charge border, so that the smartphone can be charged because it is a faster charger with output DC5V 2.1 A. what’s more, what finish does ZANFI offer? Black and white always seems a little bit conservative. Hence, we design the wood finish, and cooper color for this series.As a new type of material, cement is rarely used on a lighting fixture. But we have to admit the truth that cement plays an important role in the lamp manufacturing because of its unique feature. With cement, we can produce any size or any lampshade of lamp. More fabulously, these concrete lamps are designed with a wide range of finish, which looks like the natural wood, terrazzo. Besides, even as for the marble finish product, they all looks so vivid and fashionable. So far, CP507 series with the marble finish has become a more popular product.Unique design is not enough,service also means a lot for our clients.Hence,we always put service in a top priority.Good service is not just a slogan, but a real thing that can benefit customers truly. Most of the lighting retailers sell their lighting products online, they need the good quality product photos to catch visitors’eyes,ZANFI will provide product photos with high definition for customers to save their time and cost.ZANFI also work closely with the lighting project contractor to turn their idea into the bespoke residential lighting .For more information, please see www.zanfilighting.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.