Aud & El Releases Signature Collection

NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AUD & EL RELEASES SIGNATURE COLLECTIONCLEAN AND CLASSIC DESINGS, SUPERIOR CRAFTSMANSHIP, ALL NATURAL MATERIALS AND FIRST-RATE CUSTOMER SERVICE.Natick, MA., August 4, 2019Tiffany Williams from Aud & El is releasing the brand new Signature Collection, and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The collection will be released on August 4, 2019.Aud & El is known for helping individuals in a wild world so they can slow down and recharge. Thus, for the first time, Tiffany has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular bath, body and home products. The new Signature Collection is scheduled to go live on August 4, 2019. The collection will be exclusively sold on the website audandel.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.The soy candles and bath products are designed to showcase nature with all natural and organic ingredients that make women of all ages feel as though they are rejuvenated and refreshed. Several products come with gold and green accents to capitalize on todays trends. Bath salts and teas are made from top of the line organic materials which mean women will be able to benefit from the ingredients without worry of any unnecessary additives. Her collection also includes weighted eye pillows to use for mediation, yoga or as part of a nightly relaxation ritual.Each individual product has its own name. A few examples are:• Relaxation Gift Set $55.00• Weighted Eye Pillow $25.00• Green Clay Detox Bath $20.00• Reed Diffuser Set $20.00The Signature Collection ranges in price from $12 to $60.Tiffany is excited to welcome her fans to her new handmade product line collection they have been requesting.CONTACT INFOFor more information about The Signature Collection or for an interview with Tiffany, please write to Tiffany@audandel.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.ABOUT AUD & ELTiffany started designing soy candles after she was faced with a very real problem. She had a young daughter born with asthma and realized regular paraffin filled candles would no longer work for her home. After many years of creating clean candles by hand, Tiffany’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the bath, body and home industry.



