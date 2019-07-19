Honduras : Staff Report for the 2019 Article IV Consultation and Request for a Stand-By Arrangement and an Arrangement Under the Standby Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Honduras

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

July 19, 2019

Electronic Access:

Summary:

Since 2014—supported by a Fund program that expired in December 2017—Honduras has reduced macroeconomic imbalances, institutionalized fiscal prudence, and laid the groundwork for a modern monetary policy framework. The authorities are committed to maintain prudent policies and to build on previous achievements to make progress in solving long-standing issues. In this context, they have requested a new Fund program—to be treated as precautionary—as an anchor to support their economic and institutional reforms, which aim at increasing the quality of fiscal policy and improving governance and the business environment.