The contents of a stately home in East Boothbay, Maine will be sold on-site, July 27th-28th, by John McInnis Auctioneers

EAST BOOTHBAY, MAINE, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A two-day Americana auction event featuring the contents of a stately 18th century Colonial home in East Boothbay known as The Murray House will be held July 27th and 28th by John McInnis Auctioneers, based in Amesbury, Mass. The sale will be held under a large tent on the grounds of the home, on Murray Hill Road, at 11 am Eastern both days.The Saturday, July 27th session will have online bidding, courtesy of LiveAuctioneers.com. The Sunday, July 28th session will be an uncatalogued and old-fashioned discovery auction, with no Internet bidding. In all, more than 700 lots will come up for bid over the course of the two days. Previews will be held on-site Thursday and Friday, July 25th-26th, from noon to 6 pm each day.“Join us in East Boothbay, Maine , at the site of this historic homestead that was featured in the June 2016 issue of Early American Life magazine,” invited John McInnis of John McInnis Auctioneers. “The entire collection, plus items from the barn and carriage house, will be sold. We will also be offering wonderful additions from an 18th century home and other fine estates.”The sale will be packed with fine period country and formal furnishings, to include Queen Anne, Chippendale, Federal, desks, tea tables, candle stands, looking glasses, corner cupboards, dining furniture, sideboards, highboys, lowboys, Colonial objects, folk art, painted objects, early soft paste, a grouping of Asian porcelains, paintings, Oriental rugs, nautical items, clocks and pewter.In addition to the aforementioned preview dates and times, previews will also be held on both auction days, when the doors to The Murray House will swing open at 9 am Eastern. The previews will continue throughout the sale.One lot certain to command keen bidder attention is the Simon Willard moon phase calendar tall clock, 83 inches in height (est. $10,000-$18,000). According to family descendants, the clock was purchased from Simon Willard himself, by Edward and Abigail Emerson for the Emerson homestead. It is listed in an 1803 inventory of their household contents. It boasts brass finials, carved and pierced fret work, hood columns, fluted waist quarter columns and marquetry paterae.It’s an eclectic auction, with items ranging from a rare example iron comb with hollow cut lettering along the handle that reads “G. Washington”, found in an 18th century home during a restoration project on a beam (est. $1,000-$2,000); to a “Grand Turk” Herculaneum Ware jug, 11 ½ inches tall (“Peace, Plenty & Independence”) in remarkably clean shape (est. $1,500-$3,000).Period American furniture will feature a Boston Chippendale blockfront desk with carved mahogany fully developed two-tier blocked interior (est. $7,000-$2,000); and a Queen Anne cherry bonnet top highboy, made in the Connecticut Valley with pinwheels, marquetry inlay and cabriole legs, 81 inches tall (est. $4,000-$8,000). Both pieces were crafted in the 18th century.An oil on canvas laid to paper board painting by William Stubbs (1842-1909), titled Galdem (?) S. Hills Caught in a Gale, signed and in a 20 inch by 28 inch frame, should bring $2,000-$3,000; while an 18th century carved Chinese and gilt seated Buddha, 25 inches tall, with the Buddha depicted seated on a lotus, wearing jewelry and a headdress, has an estimate of $1,000-$2,000.A Colonial-period, 18th century tricorn hat, made from beaver and with a woven linen interior is expected to change hands for $500-$1,000. Also, a trade sign in the shape of a pointing hand, made from carved and painted wood, 6 inches by 21 inches, should knock down for $100-$200.Returning to furniture, an 18th century architectural corner cupboard, free-standing with deep shaped shelves, fluted pilasters and paneled doors, 94 inches tall, should finish at $3,000-$5,000; and a New Hampshire flame birch chest of drawers having a Sheraton turret top with four cock-beaded drawers and nicely shaped apron and fluted legs, carries an estimate of $2,000-$4,000.A Federal period bow front, four drawer chest, probably made in Portsmouth, N.H., having a drop panel pendant and French feet, and tiger maple drawer fronts with cross banded veneer inlays, should fetch $2,000-$3,000. Also, an 18th century Chippendale looking glass mirror by John Eliot (Philadelphia), with a carved and gilt Chinese-inspired eagle, made from mahogany veneer and gilded wood, 49 ½ inches by 23 ½ inches, is expected to hammer for $2,000-$4,000.John McInnis Auctioneers is an estate appraisal and auction company with the largest full service auction house on Boston’s North Shore. The galleries, located in historic Amesbury, Mass., are licensed, bonded and insured for the sale of antiques, fine art and real estate. Estate appraisal, consulting, marketing and liquidation services are carried out confidentially and with courtesy.John McInnis Auctioneers is always accepting quality merchandise for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call them at 978-388-0400; or, you can email them at mcinnisauctions@yahoo.com. To learn more about John McInnis Auctioneers and the July 27th-28th on-site auction in East Boothbay, Maine, log on to www.mcinnisauctions.com # # # #



