Insights Into the World AgriTech Market, 2019 to 2025, by Type, Application and Geography

This market research report predicts that the global AgriTech market will grow at a CAGR of more than 18% during the forecast period 2019-2025.



The market for AgriTech market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for enhancing the crops productivity and cultivation. The integration of various AgriTech technologies can drive fruitful results for farmers.

AgriTech vendors help farmers to measure their level of production, soil testing and improve the entire ecosystem for farmers. Globally, governments are continuously focusing on a sustainable model for farming and earn maximum profits.

According to the Agritech market analysis, North America accounts for the largest market share in 2019. With the presence of the highest number of technology innovators and market disruptors in this region, the adoption of AgriTech solutions is highest in the US. Several enterprises in this region are focusing on enhancing the soil and seed quality and measure productivity with the usage of IoT, mobility, and connected networks.



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate due to the potential of countries such as China, India in investing in technologies for agriculture. The food technology market is soaring with a boom in the food delivery services market.



The food delivery services vendors in US and India are growing heavily currently with heavy investments and the AgriTech market with a focus on production, profitability and market reach are expected to create new opportunities in the farming and biotechnology sector.



The key component in the market would be technology penetration to the farmers and the role of government to widespread the use of these technologies in their farming and crop cultivation. The market is expected to be competitive in the future with local and global players offering high-quality products to farmers with a connected network of buyers, sellers, and technology providers.

AgriTech Research Competitive Analysis & Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the AgriTech market. Emerging vendors across IT and pure agriculture-based companies are planning for high investments in product development, and as a result, the AgriTech market is expected to grow at a high rate in the coming years. The key players in the market are adopting various organic growth strategies, i.e., new product launches and expansion strategies to be in a strong position in the market.

Key Vendors in the AgriTech Market

Impossible Foods

Mei Cai

Indigo

ProducePay

PivotBio

These companies are striving in the market sphere by acquiring customers who are willing to invest in food technologies and IT to improve the quality of foods and enhance their profitability. For instance, Impossible Foods is focusing on genetically engineering plants to produce meat experience for meat-loving people. Mei Cai, a Chinese start-up is focused on helping farmers sell their vegetables to restaurants and also raised $600 million in funding by Tiger Capital Management and Hillhouse Capital.

There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

AgriTech Market Research Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the AgriTech market. AgriTech combines various technologies of analytics, mobility, cloud, automation, and bio tech to offer multiple innovative intelligent features in agriculture. By analyzing various crop production improvements and better communication mediums for farmers, the AgriTech vendors are expected to grow multi-folds during the forecast period.



The AgriTech technologies can help in in-house crop cultivation, growing of crops in water scarcity, and genetically modified seed and soil for enhancing crops in their field. The report discusses the market in terms of application, type, and region. Furthermore, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings

2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Industry Trends

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets (Farming Software, Farming Equipment, and Aquaculture)

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution (Impact of AI, Analytics, Marketplace, Drones, and Sensors)

4.1.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Value Chain Analysis (Role of Government, Season, and Smart Irrigation)

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.5 Market Dynamics

5 By Type - Market Size & Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Bio Tech and Chemicals

5.3 Analytics

5.4 Sensors

5.5 Mobility

5.6 Others (Web and Connected Components)

6 By Application - Market Size & Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Irrigation

6.3 Production and Maintenance

6.4 Marketplace

6.5 Supply Chain

6.6 Others (Weather Updates and Food Crop Conservation)

7 By Geography - Market Size & Analysis

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitor Analysis

8.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

8.3 Market Developments

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, Partnerships

8.3.2 Business Restructuring

8.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions

9 Vendor Profiles

9.1 Impossible Foods

9.2 Meicai

9.3 Indigo AG

9.4 ProducePay

9.5 Pivot Bio

9.6 Plenty Inc.

9.7 Benson Hill Biosystems

9.8 Bowery Farming Inc.

9.9 LettUs Grow

9.10 SafeTraces

9.11 Ceres Imaging

9.12 Conservis

9.13 Ninjacart

9.14 Apollo Agriculture

9.15 Prospera Technologies

9.16 Gro Intelligence

9.17 CropX

9.18 TeleSense

9.19 AgroStar

9.20 Taranis



