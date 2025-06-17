ECD Auto Design Unveils an E-Type Like No Other – The Jaguar GTO

The Bridgewater GTO Commission is a bespoke, open-top grand tourer blending Series I–III lineage, D-Type cues, and modern performance

KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design has unveiled its most ambitious creation yet: a Jaguar E-Type GTO, a bespoke, open-top grand tourer built from the ground up for a private client under what is now known as The Bridgewater Commission.

View images and video of The Bridgewater Commission

This one-of-one vehicle, dubbed the Jaguar E-Type GTO, represents a new vision for what the E-Type could have become — a handcrafted, performance-focused grand tourer inspired by Jaguar’s motorsport history and the spirit of 1960s-era homologation specials.

In ECD’s naming convention, “GTO” stands for Grand Touring Open — a performance-built, open-air configuration rooted in classic design and elevated for modern driving. This Jaguar GTO is the first of its kind: handcrafted, analog, and unapologetically bespoke.

“This is the Jaguar GTO that never was — but always should have been,” said Scott Wallace, ECD Co-Founder and CEO. “The Bridgewater Commission challenged us to look beyond restoration and build something entirely original. We weren’t just honoring Jaguar’s history — we were evolving it.”

A Vision Reinforced by Industry Praise

ECD’s bold reinterpretation of the Jaguar E-Type has already garnered national attention. In a recent Forbes feature titled “Test Driving The ECD Automotive Design Series II Jaguar E-Type” (June 12, 2025), automotive journalist Peter Nelson praised the marque’s craftsmanship and performance focus:

“In a word, it was heaven,” wrote Nelson. “I’ve driven modern Aston Martins and Lamborghinis with 12 cylinders at their disposal, but this was different… This thing had drivability and thrill — two traits that are often at odds in old sports car fare — in spades.”

Handbuilt in Coventry. Reimagined by ECD. Powered by Passion.

The Jaguar E-Type GTO’s body was formed in Coventry, England — Jaguar’s spiritual home — by heritage metal craftsmen who shaped its long-nose bonnet, tapered tail, and functional louvers with inspiration drawn from the Series I E-Type and racing-spec D-Type. Its proportions evoke classic endurance racers, but every line is reinterpreted for modern presence.

ECD completed the build in Florida, fitting the bodywork over a custom-configured Series II chassis and installing a Jaguar V12, rebuilt and tuned by Team CJ in Austin, Texas — one of the foremost Jaguar performance shops in North America. The engine is mated to ECD-developed fuel injection, a modern cooling system, and a bespoke center-exit twin-pipe exhaust that delivers more than 400 bhp.

“This car pushed the limits of what’s possible when blending three generations of E-Type architecture,” said Elliot Humble, ECD’s Chief Technical Officer. “Series I body, Series II chassis, Series III power — every part was reconsidered, refined, and reengineered to work in harmony.”

“This wasn’t just a technical challenge,” he added. “It was a reward. Because once it all came together, and we rolled it out for the first time, we knew this was something the world had never seen — and might never see again.”

A Touring Cockpit with Classic Soul

Inside, the ECD Jaguar E-Type GTO exudes vintage character and bespoke detail. Custom GTS Classic Car Seats are wrapped in hand-stitched Spinneybeck Lucente Hercules leather and finished in a vertical fluted pattern. The brushed aluminum dash features Moal Bomber gauges and classic toggle switches, invoking the tactile drama of 1960s sports cars.

Modern conveniences — including Bluetooth audio, heated seats, USB ports, automatic headlights, and power locks — are hidden seamlessly within the cabin. A custom removable hardtop was designed late in the project, allowing the driver to enjoy either full open-air grand touring or enclosed comfort.

Vehicle Highlights

Model: Jaguar E-Type GTO — The Bridgewater Commission

Jaguar E-Type GTO — The Bridgewater Commission Bodywork: Hand-formed aluminum panels built in Coventry; long-nose Series I–inspired silhouette; functional louvers; side gills; bullet mirrors; yellow fog lamps

Hand-formed aluminum panels built in Coventry; long-nose Series I–inspired silhouette; functional louvers; side gills; bullet mirrors; yellow fog lamps Paint: Metallic British Racing Green

Metallic British Racing Green Powertrain: Rebuilt Jaguar V12 by Team CJ (Austin, TX); ECD-developed fuel injection and cooling; over 400 horsepower

Rebuilt Jaguar V12 by Team CJ (Austin, TX); ECD-developed fuel injection and cooling; over 400 horsepower Chassis & Engineering: Series II chassis; Series III engine; custom cradle and axle system for seamless integration

Series II chassis; Series III engine; custom cradle and axle system for seamless integration Suspension & Brakes: Fully adjustable ride height and damping; fast-ratio steering rack; 6-piston front / 4-piston rear calipers

Fully adjustable ride height and damping; fast-ratio steering rack; 6-piston front / 4-piston rear calipers Wheels & Tires: 15-inch custom Turrino Wire Wheels; Pirelli blackwall tires

15-inch custom Turrino Wire Wheels; Pirelli blackwall tires Interior: GTS Classic Car Seats in Spinneybeck Lucente Hercules leather; brushed aluminum dash; Moal Bomber gauges; bespoke toggle switches

GTS Classic Car Seats in Spinneybeck Lucente Hercules leather; brushed aluminum dash; Moal Bomber gauges; bespoke toggle switches Technology: Bluetooth-compatible vintage-look radio; heated seating; USB charging; automatic headlights; power locks

Bluetooth-compatible vintage-look radio; heated seating; USB charging; automatic headlights; power locks Roof: Custom removable hardtop for open or enclosed driving



About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ: ECDA) is a creator of one-of-one reimagined classic vehicles that merge British heritage with modern performance. Specializing in Land Rover Defenders, Range Rover Classics, and Jaguar E-Types, every ECD commission is hand-built in the U.S. through a fully bespoke, client-driven design experience. With over 60 ASE certifications and a UK-based sourcing team, ECD delivers vehicles that are not restored to the past — but redesigned for the future.

For more information about the Jaguar E-Type GTO or ECD’s bespoke vehicle program, visit www.ecdautodesign.com or call (407) 483-4825

Media Contact:

Dia Stewart

Marketing Manager

dia@ecdautodesign.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b10df3f4-9b43-466e-a38c-767b2921c09b

ECD Automotive Design Latest Jaguar Etype GTO The ECD Automotive Design Series II Jaguar E-Type is a bespoke reimagining of the iconic British sports car, blending vintage design with modern engineering. Featuring a hand-built body, refined suspension, and a performance-tuned engine, it maintains the classic E-Type silhouette while delivering contemporary drivability. With custom craftsmanship throughout and subtle upgrades like improved cooling and modern amenities, this vehicle offers an analog driving experience elevated for today's roads — equal parts heritage and innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.