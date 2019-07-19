Research Deliver Insight into Democratic Republic of Congo Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market 2019-2023

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyReports.com “Democratic Republic of Congo - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Scope of the Report:

DRC gaining additional terrestrial fibre

The Democratic Republic of Congo (formerly Zaire) was under a 30-year dictatorship between 1967 and 1997. Since then the country has continued to suffer from regional wars among rival groups, resulting in considerable social upheaval. There remain violent conflicts in the eastern part of the country, exacerbated by considerable corruption within the government as well as by ethnic tensions resulting from disputes among and within bordering countries which have spilled over in the DRC itself. These circumstances have made it difficult for the government to extend its control in these regions.

Largely due to the country’s troubled history, the national telecom system remains one of the least developed in the region. The government can only loosely regulate the sector, and since the national telco SCPT has little capital to invest so much of the investment in infrastructure is from donor countries or from the efforts of foreign (particularly Chinese) companies and banks. Efforts have been made to improve regulating the telecom sector, with a revised Telecommunications Act adopted in May 2018, though the practical implementation of the Act’s measures remains questionable.

Given the limited and decrepit condition of fixed-line infrastructure the mobile network operators have become the principal providers of basic telecom services. More than a dozen new licenses were issued in the early years of the century, but many of the licenses failed to launch services and the proliferation of networks, as well as the poor monitoring of also spectrum assets, caused frequent problems with spectrum shortages, interference and compatibility issues. As a result, the mobile entered a period of consolidation, including the acquisition of Tigo Congo by Orange Congo in April 2016, which greatly increased the latter’s market share.

The development of the DRC’s internet and broadband market has been held back by the poorly developed national and international infrastructure. However, the country was finally connected to international bandwidth through the WACS submarine fibre optic cable in 2013, while SCPT is rolling out a fibre optic national backbone network with support from China. International bandwidth is still limited, and as a result internet pricing is high and backhaul capacity (for both fixed and mobile internet services) is low. An alternative terrestrial international fibre connection exists via neighbouring countries.

The country’s first commercial LTE networks were launched, albeit geographically limited, in May 2018 soon after LTE licenses were issued. Mobile operators are keen to develop mobile data services, capitalising on the growth of smartphones usage, but in mid-2016 their attempts to dramatically increase mobile internet pricing was criticised by the regulator.

Key developments:

Helios Towers completes major tower infrastructure upgrade;

Huawei Marine completes second phase of a WACS cable upgrade;

LTE-suitable licenses issued, with Vodacom and Orange launching limited services;

European Investment Bank financing the construction of 750 mobile towers in remote areas;

Incumbent telco SCPT seeking to quadruple fibre capacity from landing station to Kinshasa, addressing a key bottleneck;

Fibre link between Brazzaville and Kinshasa completed;

Regulator enforces deactivation of unregistered SIM cards;

Report update includes operator data to Q4 2018, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Vodacom Congo, Bharti Airtel (Zain, Celtel), Millicom (Tigo), Congo Chine Telecom (CCT, Orange Congo), Africell (Lintel), Société Congolais des Postes et des Télécommunications (SCPT), Tatem Telecom, Gecamines, AfriTel (Starcel), Standard Telecom, Telecel International, Africanus.net, Interconnect (Vodanet), Microcom, Cielux Telecom, Global Broadband Solution (GBS), Afrinet, Congo Korea Telecom, Geolink, ICP Net, Orioncom, Paconet (Pan African Communication Network), RagaNet, Roffe Hi-Tech, Sattel, Société Internet Congolaise (SIC), Sogetel, Liquid Telecom, O3b Networks, Smile Telecom, Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, ZTE.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Key statistics Country overview Telecommunications market Historical overview Regional Africa Market Comparison TMI vs GDP Mobile and mobile broadband Fixed and mobile broadband Regulatory environment Historical overview Regulatory authority Competition in the telecom sector Interconnection Privatisation Fixed network operators SCPT (formerly OCPT) Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network National backbone Tatem Telecom Other operators International infrastructure Satellite Submarine fibre Terrestrial fibre The Central African Backbone (CAB) Fixed-line broadband market Introduction and statistical overview Broadband statistics ISP market Internet exchange points (IXP) Internet satellite Mobile market Market analysis Mobile statistics Mobile data SMS Mobile broadband Regulatory issues Licence conditions, fees and taxes Quality of service (QoS) SIM card registration LTE licenses – 2018 Mobile infrastructure 4G (LTE) 3G Other infrastructure developments Major mobile operators Vodacom Congo Bharti Airtel (formerly Zain, Celtel) Tigo (Millicom, Oasis) Orange DRC (CCT) Africell Mobile content and applications m-banking Related reports

Continued…...

