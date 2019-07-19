Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market 2019 Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Industry

Description

The necessary information of the report starts with the inclusion of basic information as well as an overview of the market profile. It portrays information about key manufacturing technology and applications that informs about the growth of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market. Based on the entire market overview, the market has been segmented into various segments, which also includes the maximum market share during the forecast period by 2025. The detailed overview of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market is also provided based on highly competitive scale, key players, and their market revenue in the particular year. Apart from this, the players from global, regional, and country-specific, who are making the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market highly fragmented is also included.

Global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Increasing cases of alcohol and drugs abuse, increasing sharing networks in emerging countries, stringent government rules and rising market share of individual breathalyzers are the factors favouring the market growth. However, high pricing issues is hindering the market growth.

IR based breathalyzer is likely to remain the major equipment segment in the global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market. The alcohol detection segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR. North America is expected to lead the market. In the U.S. almost half of road accidents are estimated to occur due to excessive alcohol consumption and drug abuse. In terms of value, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market.

Key Players

The key players in the market for Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment are strategically profiled including the strong players in the market, by widely examining their core capabilities, and creating a helpful outlook for understanding the competitive landscape for the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment market.

Some of the key players in the market include Intoximeters, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Akers Biosciences, Roche Diagnostics, Lifeloc Technologies, Inc., Alere Inc., Tokyoflash, Alcolizer, Randox Laboratories, Lion Laboratories Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Andatech Private Limited, Quest Products, Inc., Alcohol Countermeasure Systems (ACS) and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

Applications Covered:

• Drugs Detection

• Alcohol Detection

Equipment Covered:

• Hair testing devices

• Chromatography instruments

• Fuel cell based breathalyzer

• Urine testing devices

• Semi-conductor based breathalyzer

• Infrared (IR) based breathalyzer

• Oral fluid testing devices

• Immunoassay analyzers

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals

• Private Sectors

• Federal Departments

• Rehabilitation Centers

Regional Description

Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market report further provides competitive strategies in various regions on a global note, where key players tend to capitalize on profits through partnerships in several regions. The regional report of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market thus, aims at assessing the market size and future growth potential across the mentioned regions. Regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa are used for the segmentation of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market with the prediction of future expansion as well. The study of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market is done broadly following all these regions to anticipate outlook, latest trends, and prospects during the review period of 2025.

Method of Research

The report of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market is an assembling of first-hand information of which qualitative and quantitative valuation is done by industry analysts, as per the parameters of Porter’s Five Force Model. The up-to-date inputs from industry experts and participants also focus on a value chain of the market across the globe.

The report also spots the light on an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors with market attractiveness as per the segmentation. Furthermore, the comprehensive research procedure has been categorized into two steps, such as primary and secondary researches. With the help of this, a better understanding of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market is also provided in terms of strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats, which could bring the future aspects to the business moguls globally. From the other perspective, the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market research also gets attentive on various levels of study such as industry trends and company profile with the help of outlook of high-growth, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market, By Application

6 Global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market, By Equipment

7 Global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market, By End-User

8 Global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Intoximeters, Inc.

10.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories

10.3 Akers Biosciences

10.4 Roche Diagnostics

10.5 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

10.6 Alere Inc.

10.7 Tokyoflash

10.8 Alcolizer

10.9 Randox Laboratories

10.10 Lion Laboratories Limited

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.12 Andatech Private Limited

10.13 Quest Products, Inc.

10.14 Alcohol Countermeasure Systems (ACS)

10.15 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

