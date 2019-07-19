Marketing Planning Tools Global Market 2019 Key Application, Opportunities, Demand, Status, Trends, Share, Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, July 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing Planning software helps businesses outline marketing strategy, budgets, and goals and measure progress against these parameters.

In 2018, the global Marketing Planning Tools market size was xyz million US$ and it is expected to reach xyz million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xyz% during 2019-2025.

This report presents a study of the Marketing Planning Tools market for the review period 2019. It also includes a market factor analysis comprising Porter’s five-factor analysis and supply chain analysis. A segmental breakdown of the market is added for a deeper understanding of the market mechanism.

Every key micro and macroeconomic factor has been assessed in this report for throwing light on the drivers an restraints. Quantification of the magnitude of impact of these factors on the market valuation is also included in the report for keeping the client ahead of the curve.

This report focuses on the global Marketing Planning Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marketing Planning Tools development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Wrike

GoodDay Work

Bitrix

GanttPRO

Asana

ProjectManage

Workamajig

Aha! Labs

Hygger

Resource Guru

Percolate

Screendragon

Slope

IBM

Wedia

BrandMaker

Desk-Net

Shopperations

Nielsen

Marketing Mate

Mediatool

ConversionFly

Allocadia Software

SAP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Basic(Under $525/Month)

Standard($525-800/Month)

Senior($800-1100/Month)

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services and Insurance

Retail

Public Relations and Communication

Health Care

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview



2 Global Growth Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players



4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application



5 North America



6 Europe



7 China



8 Japan



9 Southeast Asia



10 India



11 Central & South America



12 International Players Profiles



13 Market Forecast 2019-2025



14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



……Continued

