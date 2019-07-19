Marketing Planning Tools Global Market 2019 Key Application, Opportunities, Demand, Status, Trends, Share, Forecast 2025
PUNE, INDIA, July 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing Planning software helps businesses outline marketing strategy, budgets, and goals and measure progress against these parameters.
In 2018, the global Marketing Planning Tools market size was xyz million US$ and it is expected to reach xyz million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xyz% during 2019-2025.
This report presents a study of the Marketing Planning Tools market for the review period 2019. It also includes a market factor analysis comprising Porter’s five-factor analysis and supply chain analysis. A segmental breakdown of the market is added for a deeper understanding of the market mechanism.
Every key micro and macroeconomic factor has been assessed in this report for throwing light on the drivers an restraints. Quantification of the magnitude of impact of these factors on the market valuation is also included in the report for keeping the client ahead of the curve.
This report focuses on the global Marketing Planning Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marketing Planning Tools development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Wrike
GoodDay Work
Bitrix
GanttPRO
Asana
ProjectManage
Workamajig
Aha! Labs
Hygger
Resource Guru
Percolate
Screendragon
Slope
IBM
Wedia
BrandMaker
Desk-Net
Shopperations
Nielsen
Marketing Mate
Mediatool
ConversionFly
Allocadia Software
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Basic(Under $525/Month)
Standard($525-800/Month)
Senior($800-1100/Month)
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Services and Insurance
Retail
Public Relations and Communication
Health Care
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 North America
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
……Continued
