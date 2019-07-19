EMPRESS Dances Through the Doubt in “Lovely I Am” Music Video

Stardust World Productions introduces EMPRESS in her debut video for her hit song "Lovely I Am."

The dark politics of being a dancer in a ballet company can have the same detrimental effects that Photoshop has on our young girls... That’s why this song, and the video, are both so special to me.” — EMPRESS

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stardust World Productions is thrilled to introduce EMPRESS in her debut music video for her original song – “Lovely I Am.” The song, which was well-received when it dropped in April, embraces the dichotomy of the professional dance world – which places judgment on the outward appearance of the dancer, while dance itself makes the dancer whole. The complementary video shares this messaging.The video begins with a solo shot of EMPRESS, who unfolds into the arms of another dancer (Steven Morse). Carefully placed light shines upon EMPRESS as the duo dances on an otherwise darkened stage, enhancing emotions evoked from the mixture of lyrics and movement that seem to merge until EMPRESS takes center stage. Ultimately, EMPRESS is supported by a group of female ballerinas and enshrined in bright colors that accentuate the playfulness of their movements as the song comes to a crescendo. The video ends as it began, with EMPRESS alone, but now standing tall.EMPRESS, who is a former member of the San Francisco Ballet, shared her experience that led her to write the song, “The dark politics of being a dancer in a ballet company can have the same detrimental effects that Photoshop has on our young girls. Ballet is a visual art form, and as a dancer, I was routinely judged by the way I look. This was especially hard when I hit puberty, and my body changed in ways I couldn’t control. I felt so defeated – but the act of dancing still made me whole. That’s why this song, and the video, are both so special to me.”The video for “Lovely I Am,” which was shot at Little Boxes Theater, features professional ballerinas from the San Francisco Ballet dancing to choreography by Benjamin Freemantle, including the aforementioned Steven Morse, and Elizabeth Powell, Kimberly Marie Olivier, Thamires Chuvas, and Leili Rakow. It was directed by Luke Willis and came to fruition with the help of Executive Producer, Robert Rugani, and Producer, Julia Epstein-Norris.“I feel so lucky and grateful to have worked with such a tremendously talented team on this video. My fellow dancers, Benjamin, and Luke all came together to create a piece of art that heightens the message – we are all lovely when we live in the moment and just dance,” EMPRESS noted.Visit www.empress-music.com to get the latest updates from EMPRESS, and watch the video for “Lovely I Am” on YouTube About EMPRESSAt just four-years-old, EMPRESS’s life was changed when her hands touched the black and white keys on a keyboard for the first time. Her love for music evolved into a career as a professional dancer, and she was one of the youngest members of the San Francisco Ballet. As her talents developed, EMPRESS moved to New York City where she performed on Broadway as the lead in the Tony Award-winning production of An American in Paris. Today, her career comes full-circle, as she creates music as a singer/songwriter – but she’ll never stop dancing. Find the beat at www.empress-music.com

Official Music Video for "Lovely I Am"



