Wartburg Receives Green Business Partnership Award

MOUNT VERNON, NEW YORK, USA, July 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wartburg Awarded Green Business Partnership AwardFirst Long Term Care Facility in Westchester County with DistinctionWartburg was recently awarded the Green Business Partnership Award through the Green Business Partnership (GBP) and Westchester Business Council making Wartburg the first long term care facility to receive this certification in Westchester County. GBP recognized Wartburg for demonstrating “extensive accomplishments across all program areas: organization commitment, energy, waste management, transportation, land use and water” and for “going above and beyond in their commitment to environmental sustainability and corporate citizenship.”This isn’t the only first for Wartburg, a premiere senior residential and healthcare facility in Mt. Vernon, NY, with a long-standing commitment to protecting the environment. In 2014, the facility’s Rehabilitation and Adult Day Care Center become the first health care facility in Mount Vernon to gain Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) certification, immediately followed by the same certification for their Friedrich Affordable Housing. Friedrichs was the first new construction building in Mount Vernon to become LEED certified. This certification signifies that a building is exemplary in conserving energy, loweringoperating costs and being healthy for occupants.Wartburg has also created a “Green Committee” as part of its campus-wide Green Initiative. This group, made up of staff, board, residents and volunteers, helps ensure all members of their community are educated about the company’s efforts to promote environmental sustainability and be involved in supporting their environmental goals.As part of this initiative, Wartburg upgraded approximately 5,000 fixtures across its 34-acre campus to include 11,000 new LED lamps, earning them an inaugural Eco Award from County Executive George Latimer and the Westchester County Department of Environmental Facilities. The awards recognize outstanding contributions to the County’s local environment and sustainability made by residents, students and schools, municipalities, businesses and other organizations. Benefits from this project include outdoor lighting that is 40 percent brighter than previous lighting, helping to improve visibility and safety for its residents, clients and staff. This change will save 736,004 kWh a year, which is the equivalent of 548 metric tons of greenhouse gas, by replacing fluorescent and incandescent bulbs with LEDs. These savings are also equivalent to 599,285 pounds of coal burned and 61,635 gallons of gasoline consumed. In addition, the savings also translate monetarily, and the project, assisted by Con Edison rebates and incentives, will pay for itself in decreased energy costs after 18 months.Wartburg has also conducted a campus-wide energy assessment to further determine ways to reduce their environmental footprint as well as save energy costs including analyzing heating and cooling, appliances and renewable.“We, at Wartburg, are committed to reducing our environmental footprint and promoting environmental stewardship at all levels of our organization. Our goal is to minimize our organization’s impact on the environment and maximize our future generations’ ability to live, work and play in our shared natural environment, with equal access to clean air, clean water and natural resources,” said Dr. David J. Gentner, Wartburg President & CEO. “We will strive to minimize pollution and waste, conserve energy and water, protect habitat and support renewable energy resources, purchase environmentally friendly products and ensure environmentally preferable transportation by contracting with vendors and supplies to meet our standards and environmental commitment.”WartburgWartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on its beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, its continuing care approach has earned Wartburg a trusted reputation in Westchester. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report for the eighth consecutive year in 2018.Wartburg Website Homepage: www.wartburg.org/ Wartburg Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/thewartburg/ Wartburg Twitter Page: www.twitter.com/thewartburg Wartburg Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/wartburgadultcare Wartburg LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-wartburg-adult-care-community/ YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/wartburgny



