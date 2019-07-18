Hot Deals on Cool Appliances at the Appliances Connection 2019 Summer Sale

Appliances Connection 2019 Summer Sale

You'll find big savings on air conditioners, refrigerators, and so much more at the Appliances Connection 2019 Summer Sale.

Summer was our best season: it was sleeping on the back screened porch in cots, or trying to sleep in the tree house; summer was everything good to eat; it was a thousand colors in a parched landscape” — Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer continues, so too does the savings on the best home goods at Appliances Connection. We’re talking, of course, about the Appliances Connection 2019 Summer Sale. Act now because from July 18th until July 24th, this is the perfect time and place for you to take advantage of hot deals on cool items. For this limited window, we’re slashing manufacturers’ suggested retail prices (MSRP) and you don’t want to miss out.

Many regions of the country are experiencing record heat waves and people are sweltering in their homes. They’re realizing that it may be too late to invest in an air conditioning system. You don’t have to be one of them. For as little as $219.00*, you can get a GE AEM06LX window air conditioner. That’s 20% off MSRP. With 6050 BTUs of cooling power, you’ll be sitting in comfort without a care for the world outside. Need relief from high temperatures in multiple rooms? Consider the Friedrich MR36TQY3JM29K212K 4-zone mini-split HVAC system. You’ll be able to discretely regulate the temperature in four rooms without the need for elaborate ducting in your home. What’s more, this system has heating capabilities which will be invaluable if you live in an area with frigid winters. All this can be had for $4,135.00*, which is $413.00 less than MSRP.

Another concern during hot summer months is it’s usually the time when older refrigerators cease functioning. Extreme temperatures work vital compressors and evaporators to their breaking points, sometimes resulting in malfunctions that are just beyond repair. Once again, Appliances Connection has your back. You can replace this indispensable appliance at the bargain price of $983.00* (a 13% savings off MSRP) with the FFBN1721TV French door refrigerator from Frigidaire. Its impressive 17.4 cu ft total capacity and dual evaporators make this an ideal fridge in which to store your fresh and frozen foods.

Perhaps you’ve been looking for an upgrade to a luxury refrigerator. Behold this massive Fisher & Paykel 60-inch column set. This behemoth consists of the RS3084SRK1 30-inch built-in refrigerator column and the RS3084FLJK1 30-inch built-in freezer column. Fisher & Paykel’s proprietary ActiveSmart technology uses microprocessors and interior temperature sensors to precisely control temperatures for virtually any food. This model is also panel ready so it can be fitted with custom cabinetry to seamlessly blend into your kitchen. At $13,398.00*, this price tag is certainly not for the faint of heart, but this is down $8,172.00 from MSRP.

[To find the appliances referenced, enter the model numbers provided into the search bar on our site]

Summer may be the season for air conditioning and refrigeration, but as with the rest of the year, Appliances Connection is your destination for a full range of the finest appliances and furniture. This includes ranges from Samsung and Wolf, dishwashers from Maytag and Miele, laundry sets from LG and Bosch, and furniture sets from Ashley and VIG Furniture.

Think you won’t have the funds to take advantage of these savings on, admittedly, big-ticket items. Consider applying for or using the Appliances Connection credit card, backed by Comenity Capital Bank**. You’ll have access to low monthly payments and special financing. What’s more is you’ll have the opportunity to save even more using the card. When you spend $999.00 or more using 6 months financing with our proprietary card, we’ll give you 5% of the purchase price back in the form of an Appliances Connection gift card***.

With all this, along with our unparalleled customer service and fast, dependable delivery, the Appliances Connection 2019 Summer Sale is the best way to get the most out of the season.

*Prices do not include taxes (applicable in some states) or additional fees. Prices may be subject to change.

**Subject to credit approval. Minimum payments required for each billing period. Interest will apply according to your regular credit terms.

***Subject to credit approval. Promotional financing available with Appliances Connection Credit Card accounts offered by Comenity Capital Bank, which determines qualifications for credit and promotion eligibility. Minimum purchase of $999.00 with the Appliances Connection Credit Card and monthly payments are required. Gift Card reward is based off of the total amount financed on the order excluding taxes and shipping. Offer valid on every purchase made at Appliances Connection when using 6 months financing. Please allow up to 8 weeks from your order date for your gift card to arrive.





