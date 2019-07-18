Denver, Colorado (July 18, 2019) - Good Earth Minerals®, LLC (“GEM”) is a mineral technology company with significant deposits of calcium sulfate dihydrate.

DENVER, CO, USA, July 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Earth Minerals®, LLC Hires President Good Earth Minerals, LLC (“GEM”) is a mineral technology company with significant deposits of calcium sulfate dihydrate.It was announced today that Mike Tanchuk has joined Good Earth Minerals, LLC as its President.Mr. Tanchuk is an accomplished CEO, business leader, entrepreneur and board member with extensive experience in multiple international businesses including advanced materials, manufacturing, metals, and energy. He has consistently delivered increased profits for stakeholders. Mr. Tanchuk has had profit responsibility for businesses with revenues from $100 million to $1.5 billion. He has managed organizations across multiple sites within the United States and globally with employees ranging from 150 – 2500 people. Mr. Tanchuk has held the senior leadership position at Inland Steel, Reynolds Metals Company, Alcoa, Century Aluminum, Ormet Corporation, Summit Natural Gas and Wise Alloys. Mr. Tanchuk served as a member of the Board of Directors of Ormet Corporation. He also was on the Board of joint ventures with Mitsui, YKK and Trafigura. He completed the Executive Business Program at the University of Washington and earned his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Bucknell University.Mr. Tanchuk stated, “I am joining Good Earth Minerals at a pivotal time. We have acquired high quality raw materials, mapped out an exciting go to market plan and will further secure our position in rapidly growing markets. At this point in my career, I am striving to obtain financial results for the Company and investors, while achieving a positive, sustainable impact on our planet’s resources. At Good Earth Minerals, we canaccomplish both these goals.”Dr. Janice Jones, Managing Director of Good Earth Minerals, LLC stated, “We are thrilled to have Mike Tanchuk as our new President. He has a proven track record in delivering results in public and private companies.”About Good Earth Minerals, LLCGood Earth Minerals, LLC holds 350 million tons of calcium sulfate. The Company is dedicated to transforming its selenite minerals into high-value applications for food, agribusiness and advanced materials products.Find out more about Good Earth Minerals, LLC www.goodearthmineralsllc.com Media Contact:1-303-804-0100



