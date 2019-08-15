Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers A Better Deal Than a 'Free' Book About Mesothelioma in Missouri-They Offer Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Explain How Compensation Works

"Rather than offering a 'free' book about mesothelioma we offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. ” — Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Internet ads or cable TV commercials about mesothelioma 'free books' frequently are more focused on identifying people with mesothelioma, obtaining their address and phone number rather sending them something useful. Rather than offering a 'free' book about mesothelioma we offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

"Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will be able to explain the mesothelioma compensation process to you as well as answer most other questions. For direct access to Erik Karst we are urging a person with mesothelioma in Missouri to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Missouri.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center is now offering to assist a person with mesothelioma figure out exactly how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. It is this specific information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim-because without this specific information there is no mesothelioma compensation claim as they would like to explain at 800-714-0303. If the person with mesothelioma is too sick to call on their own the group will immediately go to the person's home and visit with them face to face so they can learn how the person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. This service is free. https://Missouri.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center proudly offers their free services to a person with mesothelioma in any community in Missouri including Kansas City, St. Louis, Independence, Columbia, Lee's Summit, O'Fallon, St. Joseph or anywhere in Missouri. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible treatment options in Missouri the Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center suggests the following healthcare facilities:

* Barnes Jewish Hospital Saint Louis, Missouri: https://www.barnesjewish.org/cancer-center

* Saint Louis University Cancer Center Saint Louis, Missouri: https://www.slucare.edu/cancer-center/resources/saint-louis-university-cancer-information-center.php.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Missouri include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Whiteman Air Force base, power plant workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, industrial workers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.



