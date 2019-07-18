Hoyer Remarks at House Democrats’ Press Event on the Raise the Wage Act

"Today, the House will vote on the Raise the Wage Act, which will increase the federal minimum wage for the first time since 2009.

"I was Majority Leader the last time we raised the minimum wage, and I’m proud to bring this legislation to the Floor now. We’ve now had the longest period without a minimum wage increase since the minimum wage was first instituted during the New Deal.

"Too many Americans are struggling to get by and unable to invest in getting ahead. According to the Economic Policy Institute, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour will increase wages for up to 33 million Americans, and the CBO says it will lift 1.3 million of our people out of poverty.

"I am very pleased that we were able to include a provision in this bill abolishing the sub-minimum wage for people with disabilities. They deserve equal pay for equal work, and I thank Chairman Scott and the others who worked on writing this bill for recognizing this important issue of civil rights and equal justice.

​​​​​​"Requiring the same minimum wage for those with disabilities advances the goal of economic self-sufficienty promised by the Americans with Disabilities Act, which I was proud to help pass into law in 1990.

"The House will pass the Raise the Wage Act today, and I hope the Senate will pass it as well. A pay raise for American workers is long overdue, and it’s time we raise wages for the people, as Democrats promised. Today we’re keeping that promise.

"I’m now pleased to yield to Fran Marion, who works at McDonald’s and earns the minimum wage, to share her story."