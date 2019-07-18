flooidCX Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to Request from OTC Markets

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- flooidCX Corp. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: FLCX) released the following comments in response to a request from the OTC Markets concerning recent promotional activity, of which it only become aware when notified by the OTC Markets on July 15, 2019. The promotional activity consisted of at least two newsletters by Penny Picks, one dated July 14, 2019 and the other dated July 15, 2019, which appeared to encourage readers to invest in the Company’s common stock. The trading price of the stock appeared to spike to $0.29 per share on July 15, 2019, and 1,042,783 shares were reported to have traded that day. Average daily trading volume for the Company’s stock is less than 100,000 shares.



Neither the Company nor its officers were involved in any manner with the creation, distribution, or payment of the promotional materials. While the materials contained a description of the Company’s business which was essentially correct, the Company cannot comment on the statements made about the trading analytics of the Company’s stock. The Company has not engaged any third-party providers to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, or any other related services during the past twelve months.

The Company is still trying to identify the person(s) involved in the creation, distribution, or payment of the materials, but at this time can only confirm that none of its officers, directors, or control persons (those owning 10% or more or the Company’s securities) were involved. Further, none of these persons have sold any shares within the past 90 days. The Company has never issued shares or convertible instruments at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of issuance.

About flooidCX Corp.: flooidCX (https://flooidcx.com/) is the customer care solutions company. We are the global experts who help bridge the customer care and feedback gap between companies and consumers by unifying communications and collaborations. We utilize our proprietary intuitive suite of solutions that assist businesses to listen, learn and reach out to consumers at the right time. We improve customer retention and increase new sales via upsells and cross-selling.

About Resolution1, Inc.: Resolution1 (https://flooidcx.com/resolution1/) is your very own “cloud-based” call center where your customers never have to call a landline again. You can manage the logistics of Customer Care, Feedback or Inquiries throughout your entire organization. Resolution1 enhances the customer experience and protects your businesses reputation by giving you the ability to respond quickly while keeping track of every customer inquiry.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning financial projections, financing activities, corporate combinations, product development activities and sales and licensing activities. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, are sometimes identified by words of condition such as “should,” “could,” “expects,” “may,” “intends,” “seeks,” “looks,” “moves,” or “plans” and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those intended or anticipated. Such risks include, without limitation: potential delays in marketing and sales; problems securing the necessary financing to continue operations; potential of competitive products, services, and technologies; and difficulties experienced in product development, in recruiting knowledgeable personnel, and in protecting intellectual property. Further information concerning these, and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which, along with other very important information about the Company, can be found here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FLCX/filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. Respective statements concerning the development of flooidCX and other platforms or services under development have been made based on information which the Company believes to be accurate but have not been independently verified.

