Wonder’s Journey Releases Quiet Time Collection

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The brand new Quiet Time Collection from Melody Johnson of Wonder’s Journey releases July 24, 2019. Known for helping busy parents avoid screen time struggles by providing engaging screen free play materials, Johnson’s new line consists of her favorite and most popular I spy bottles.For the first time, Johnson has created an entire product line of I spy bottles ranging from DIY kits to bottles designed to aid in letter and number recognition. Created to be portable and quiet, Johnson’s fresh collection contains high quality interesting trinkets that children love to look for. Two different sizes give busy parents the flexibility to slip a smaller bottle into a purse or backpack for some quiet time on the go, or to use the larger bottle for some down time at home.The collection will be exclusively sold on the website wondersjourney.com where the limited products are expected to sell out by the end of the season.Bottles also come in a variety of rice colors, to create the perfect bottle for each little learner, regardless of skill or gender. White rice makes it easy to find the trinkets, while the rainbow or single color rice presents more of a challenge. The letter and number trinkets featured in several bottles make learning letters and numbers fun.Her collection also includes sets and storage boxes to make collecting and storing I spy bottles even easier.Each individual I spy bottle has its own name. A few examples are:The EssentialAlphabet SoupThe Essential MiniCount with MeThe DIY EssentialThe Quiet Time Collection ranges in price from under $10 for a la carte DIY materials to $60 for a three bottle bundle and storage box.Johnson is excited to introduce her fans to this new product line collection full of low tech options designed to turn learners into leaders.CONTACT INFOFor more information about the Quiet Time Collection or for an interview, please send inquiries to hello@wondersjourney.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.FOOTERAbout Wonder's JourneyMelody started designing screen free toys after she was faced with a very real problem. Everytime she went out to dinner with her husband and young daughter, she saw kids of all ages glued to screens. So she started making toys for her daughter to play with while they were out, and decided to start offering those creations to other, like minded parents. After years of creating screen free toys by hand, Melody’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the parenting community.You can follow Wonder’s Journey on Instagram Facebook , or join the Wonder’s Journey Family email list to receive a 20% off discount on your first order, sneak peeks, and have access to special discounts during sales.



