THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JULY 18, 2019

One Minutes (5 per side)

H.R. 582 – Raise the Wage Act (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor)

The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order the following amendment:

     O’Halleran Amendment

