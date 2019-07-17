Readout of Assistant Secretary of Defense Kenneth Rapuano's Meeting with Israeli Director of Policy and Political Military Affairs Zohar Palti

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman provided the following readout:

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security Kenneth P. Rapuano hosted a delegation of Israeli defense officials led by Zohar Palti, director, policy and political military affairs, Israeli Ministry of Defense, on July 16 to reaffirm the defense relationship between the United States and Israel.

The leaders discussed a range of defense issues, including global and regional security challenges, homeland defense and cybersecurity.

Assistant Secretary Rapuano reiterated that the friendship and strategic partnership between the United States and Israel remains strong.