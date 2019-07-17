There were 616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 158,561 in the last 365 days.

Readout of Assistant Secretary of Defense Kenneth Rapuano's Meeting with Israeli Director of Policy and Political Military Affairs Zohar Palti

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman provided the following readout:

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security Kenneth P. Rapuano hosted a delegation of Israeli defense officials led by Zohar Palti, director, policy and political military affairs, Israeli Ministry of Defense, on July 16 to reaffirm the defense relationship between the United States and Israel.

The leaders discussed a range of defense issues, including global and regional security challenges, homeland defense and cybersecurity.

Assistant Secretary Rapuano reiterated that the friendship and strategic partnership between the United States and Israel remains strong. 

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.