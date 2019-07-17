Hoyer Statement on Vote to Hold Barr and Ross in Contempt

“Our Constitution is clear: Congress, the executive branch, and the judiciary are co-equal and must respect each other’s role in our system of checks and balances. When Administration officials refuse to appear before Congress and ignore subpoenas for documents and testimony, they violate our Constitution’s grant of oversight authority to the legislative branch.

“Today, we are taking action to support the work of the Committee on Oversight and Reform in its investigation of the Trump Administration’s attempt to add a question to the 2020 Census on citizenship status, which evidence has indicated likely was instigated by a deliberate effort to undercount people of color. This resolution is a necessary next step in order to compel Attorney General Barr and Secretary Ross to cooperate with this investigation, which is critical to ensuring that the American people learn the full facts about what the Trump Administration is doing in their name.”