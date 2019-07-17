Hoyer Statement on the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020

“I am pleased that the House was able once more to come together today and pass a bipartisan bill to reauthorize critical intelligence programs that keep our country safe. We must support our intelligence agencies, which are working on the front lines to protect against foreign threats, including those seeking to interfere in our elections. This legislation includes a rigorous framework to strengthen Congressional oversight and serve as a check on the escalatory impulses of the Trump Administration. It also contains a number of key provisions that promote Democratic policy priorities, including a study addressing privacy concerns about facial recognition technology, a climate advisory council, a report on Chinese human rights violations, and a review of the current terrorist screening database.

“I am proud that the Democratic-led House has produced a very strong and bipartisan intelligence authorization bill. Maintaining a precedent of bipartisan intelligence authorization bills empowers Congress to exercise its oversight responsibilities, and I look forward to this bill’s swift passage by the Senate and signature into law by the President.”