Amy Bishop, Optometrist in Texas, Donates Glasses and Eye Exams to Community Members in Need

Amy Bishop Optometrist

Gift of Sight to Low-Income Families and Individuals Graciously Provided by Amy Bishop, Optometrist

CHILDRESS, TEXAS, USA, July 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amy Bishop, Optometrist , created the nonprofit organization Free 2 See to offer free eye exams and glasses to those in need. Amy Bishop, Optometrist in Childress, Texas, said this cause is important to her after 25 years in private practice.“In my decades as an optometrist, I have seen many people who do not have insurance and find it difficult or impossible to afford regular eye exams and the glasses they need,” said Amy Bishop, Optometrist. Even those with diabetes, glaucoma or who are taking high-risk medications can qualify for free services with the Free 2 See program, she said. Reports are provided to your physician if you fall under one of those categories.The comprehensive exams provided by Amy Bishop, Optometrist utilize the latest technology, such as panoramic retinal imaging and prescription eyewear. Amy Bishop, Optometrist also works closely with area schools to provide for children there who do not have funds available to them to have proper eye care. It is not only children who are able to benefit from Free 2 See, however. Senior citizens are often in need of these services since they are unable to purchase new eyeglasses to accommodate their changes in vision, said Amy Bishop, Optometrist.Amy Bishop, Optometrist said creating Free 2 See has been enormously fulfilling. “It is heartwarming to give back to the community in this way,” she said. “Having proper eye care and a correct prescription is vital, whether or not someone has insurance or available funds.” She feels grateful to be able to provide them with free care in this way. Currently, Amy Bishop’s Optometrist office Family Eye Care in Childress, Texas, donates 10 to 15 pairs of glasses a month to those in need. However, this number may increase as the need arises.Amy Bishop, Optometrist practices at Family Eye Care in Childress. She provides exams, diagnoses and treats all disorders that affect the eyes or vision. She also works to keep up on the latest advances in eye health and vision care. She attends regular continuing education seminars and advanced training courses, dedicating herself to ensuring her patients receive the most modern, progressive vision care possible.To learn more about Free 2 See, visit free2see.com or call 940-937-2015 for an appointment and to find out if you qualify for free eye care.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.