Amy Bishop, Optometrist in Texas, Helps Horses See the Light, Find Good Homes

Horses Bound for Slaughter Rescued and Placed in Homes by Amy Bishop, Optometrist

CHILDRESS, TEXAS, USA, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amy Bishop, Optometrist in Childress, Texas , does far more than help people with their vision. She also has a passion for rescuing horses, which she sees as her way of giving back to the community for their support of her since she began practicing optometry in 1994.“I have practiced optometry in my hometown of Childress, Texas, for more than two decades,” said Amy Bishop , Optometrist. “I found this way of giving back and doing something I love. Animal welfare and advocacy has always been important to me.”Amy Bishop, Optometrist, rescues horses bound for slaughter in Mexico. According to the Animal Welfare Institute, in 2016 more than 17,000 United States horses are sent to slaughter in Mexico every year. Slaughtering horses in the United States became illegal in 2007, but these American horses are still shipped to Mexico and Canada and slaughtered for human consumption abroad, the Animal Welfare Institute states.When Amy Bishop, Optometrist in Texas, learned about these statistics, she was horrified. She did something most people could not, and started a horse rescue. She rescues horses and finds forever homes for them, and has horses available for adoption at all times. She is a registered American Quarter Horse and Texas Longhorn breeder, with memberships with Texas Longhorn Breeder Association and American Quarter Horse Association.According to the Animal Welfare Institute, 92% of horses arriving at slaughter plants in recent years were deemed to be in good condition. “The horse slaughter industry makes a greater profit off of healthy horses and therefore purposefully seeks out such animals,” the Animal Welfare Institute explains.Amy Bishop, Optometrist for 25 years, has been recognized by the International Association of HealthCare Professionals as a Leading Physician of the World in 2017. She owns Family Eye Care in Childress, where she provides emergency eye care and postoperative care. She provides treatment for glaucoma, dry eyes and pediatric eye conditions. Additionally, she treats patients in Oak Cliff part time and will open a new practice in Bishop Arts in Dallas this fall. Amy Bishop, Optometrist who graduated from University of Houston with her medical degree in 1994, is affiliated with many hospitals in Texas.Focusing on her love of livestock and rescuing horses has given Amy Bishop, Optometrist an outlet outside work to express herself and do good. “Seeing how happy people are when they adopt one of these horses into a forever home makes it so worthwhile,” she said.



