Sword GRC showcases Quality Management and Policy Management solutions at key launch event in Johannesburg

Leading South African computer services company Sonke hosts GRC event 30 July, highlighting increased demand for risk, policy and quality management in business

LONDON, UK, July 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sword GRC , a supplier of specialist risk, compliance and governance solutions, has announced that it will be showcasing its technology solutions at a launch event hosted by Sonke Governance, Risk and Compliance, a division of Sonke Computer Services Africa (SCSA Group). SCSA has been partners with the Sword group for 15 years, focussing on governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions in the African region.The GRC eventThe event will be in the form of an interactive session and various scheduled one on ones. This will take place at the Houghton hotel on the 30th July 2019. The event will commence at 08h30, scheduled to finish at 16h30, with drinks and a lucky draw for the participants. The focus will be on how SCSA and Sword can assist various South African organisations, mitigate the risk of non-compliance with organizational policies, quality management and procedures.Mr Kennedy Memani, Director of Sonke Governance, Risk and Compliance said; “We are all responsible for Governance, Risk and Compliance in our businesses and we look forward to discussing the challenges faced by every organization in this space. The aim of our event is to provide delegates with information and guidance to ensure good governance, risk and compliance in their own organizations. Sword GRC will bring valuable insights to the day’s agenda with their technology and expertise in policy and quality management.”Salman Rauf of Sword GRC, who has worked with Sonke for several years commented: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Sonke on the launch of this new company primarily focused on GRC in the region. It is vitally important for companies today to have a clear, accurate and timely view of quality and policy changes across regulatory and legal pre-requisites, for executives and employees alike, whichever vertical sector. The event will be an opportunity for attendees to discuss these business challenges and learn more about both GRC processes and Sword GRC’s technology solutions that can support them in their own organizations.” Limited places available , by invitation only - To register please visit: https://www.sword-grc.com/policy-management-showcase/ or email Tracy-lee Fitzgerald – tfitzgerald@scsafrica.comSword GRC runs its own annual GRC Global Conference Series, with events this year being held in Washington DC on 24th & 25th September 2019, London on 17th October 2019, and Melbourne on 12th November in Melbourne. For more information, please visit: https://www.sword-grc.com/grc-conference-2019/ - ends -NOTES TO EDITORSAbout SwordSword GRC provides an award-winning platform for Governance, Risk and Compliance, made up of best-of-breed solutions that address the requirements of all enterprise market sectors. With a long and distinguished heritage, Sword GRC brings together a suite of complementary products in the GRC space available either as a cloud solution or standalone on-premises installations.With a strong focus on driving fast time to value, and harnessing the latest technologies, Sword GRC delivers a versatile range of solutions that support better business decisions through a single view of risk to support enterprise-wide risk-based compliance. The Sword GRC product set covers Risk, Audit, Compliance, Policy Management and Incident ManagementSword GRC has offices in the UK, USA, Malaysia and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.For more information please visit: www.sword-grc.com About SCSASonke Computer Services Africa is a proudly South African BBBEE level one company and has cemented its strong roots over the last 17 years by delivering world class offerings to the South African marketplace. SCSA through its group of companies offer a host of value-based solutions ranging from Managed Services, Business Solutions, Physical Security Information Systems, CCTV Surveillance, ICT Infrastructure and GRC solutions.SCSA is privileged to have clients across the broad spectrum of the ICT community, we believe that our strength lies in our people, business processes and the technologies at our disposal, delivering our solutions through certified resources ensuring consistency and an exceptional standard of service.SCSA has a national footprint and has a well-established support infrastructure including a 24/7/365 service desk with remote monitoring of hardware and software resources.For more information, please email Tracy-lee Fitzgerald – tfitzgerald@scsafrica.com or visit: http://www.scsafrica.com



