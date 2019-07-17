Owiwi Announces New Website Launch

Owiwi Hire Once

Owiwi, an immersive recruitment tool which combines interaction, science, big data and gamification; announced the launch of its newly revamped website.

ATHENS, GREECE, July 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Owiwi, an immersive recruitment tool which combines interaction, science, big data and gamification with the goal to find the hero within every candidate; proudly announced today the launch of its newly revamped website.This newly redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information and features and offers a more comprehensive understanding of Owiwi’s innovative assessment tool, its capabilities, applications and the scientific methodology on which it was built. The new website went live yesterday, July 16th 2019 and is located at the same address: https://www.owiwi.co.uk/ The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced rich content focused on the company’s mission to reinvent recruitment and to help companies to Hire Once.“We are really excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for customers, investors, partners and media to better understand Owiwi’s game-changing technology,” said Ilias Vartholomaios, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Owiwi. “We believe that this new site will further cement our digital presence and allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence overseas.”The new Owiwi website has been completely redesigned with an aim to effectively educate and on-board the user on the product as well as to enhance customer experience through a clean and simple interface including user-friendly navigation, clear typography and strong visual features and elements.“We needed to ensure that users will have an optimal experience on any device. What we did was to embrace a fully responsive web design while giving a more personalized look and feel based on Owiwi’s brand by combining visual assets from both the game and the platform.”Previously, Owiwi’s website was focused on its’ product, while the new one was created for its users. The on-boarding on the new website happens in the most possibly smooth way and guides the user on every step of interaction.Owiwi’s new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of product launches, regulatory changes, corporate milestones, business activity and in the following month; an online payment system which will enable customers to purchase assessments directly from the platform. Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website, sign up for Owiwi’s newsletter or create an account on our redesigned user’s dashboard to experience the talent assessment tool that is changing the recruitment.About OwiwiOwiwi helps companies to identify stellar performers and improve the quality of hires by providing valuable insights into prospective candidates’ Soft Skills & Cultural Fit. All this is presented through fun & immersive gaming experience.



