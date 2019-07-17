Global Micro Battery Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Micro Battery Market Size study, by Components, Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Micro Battery Market is valued approximately USD 98.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30.4% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A Micro Battery is a small single cell battery is used to power small portable electronics devices such as wrist watches, pocket calculators, hearing aids and on. The adoption of wearable devices, inherent advantages of micro batteries, need for compact batteries in medical devices, and increasing demand for thin and flexible batteries in IoT devices, increase the growth of micro batteries market. Rechargeable thin film batteries have a higher demand as many devices and applications require rechargeable batteries with a long lifespan. The trend of using smart technologies and smart user friendly products encourages the growth of micro batteries globally. Additionally, Technology advancements in smart packaging, as well as the adoption of medical devices, mainly pacemakers, drug delivery systems, and medical patches, which require lightweight, flexible, and safe power sources, are fueling the market growth of micro batteries over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Micro Battery Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption towards smart technologies & affordability has lead the growth of the market. Besides APAC, the North American region also holds a significant market share.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cymbet

Stmicroelectronics

Enfucell

Samsung SDI

Brightvolt

Front Edge technology

Power Paper

Imprint Energy

Ultralife

Blue Spark Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Components:

Electrodes

Electrolytes

Substrates

Current Collectors

Other

By Type:

Thin Film Battery

Printed Battery

Solid State Chip Battery

By Rechargeability:

Primary Battery

Secondary Battery

By Capacity:

Below 10 mAh

Between 10 mAh to 100 mAh

Above 100 mAh

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Medical Devices

Smart packaging

Smart Cards

Wearable Devices

Wireless Sensor Nodes

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Micro Battery Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Continuous…

