Djibouti : Technical Assistance Report-Financial Soundness Indicators Mission
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.
Publication Date:
July 17, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
In response to a request of the Central Bank of Djibouti (CBD), a mission from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) Statistics Department (STA) visited Djibouti during March 4-11, 2018, to provide technical assistance (TA) on the financial soundness indicators (FSIs). The main objectives of the mission were to: (1) ensure that the source data were adequate for the compilation of the FSIs; (2) assist the CBD in the compilation of the FSIs on the basis of the international standards set out in the IMF’s Financial Soundness Indicators Compilation Guide (FSI Guide); (3) guide the staff of the CBD in the preparation of the FSI metadata in line with the IMF metadata forms; and (4) agree with the Banking Supervision Unit (BSU) on an action plan for the production of the FSIs and their regular reporting to STA.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/234
English
Publication Date:
July 17, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781498326780/1934-7685
Stock No:
1DJIEA2019001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
14
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.