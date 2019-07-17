Global Women’s Activewear Market to Reach $216.87 Billion by 2025 at 7.7% CAGR: Says Allied Market Research

Rapid rise in disposable income, shift in trend toward athleisure wear, surge in coastal tourism, and rise in promotional activities & initiatives by various organization are expected to propel the growth of the global women’s activewear market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. On the other hand, the offline distribution channel segment held the largest share in 2017, accounting for the nearly three-fifths of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global women’s activewear market accounted for $128.76 billion in 2017 and is expected to garner $216.87 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Extensive advantages offered by activewear, increased consumer participation in physical fitness activities, rapid increase in disposable income, shift in trend toward athleisure wear, dynamic fashion trend and its influence over consumers have boosted the growth of the global women’s activewear market. Moreover, surge in coastal tourism, dynamic fashion trend and its influence over consumers, and rapid growth of online retail platform supplemented the growth. However, volatile cost of raw materials, availability of counterfeit brands, and high cost of designing hamper the market. On the contrary, expansion of consumer base, rise in promotional activities & initiatives by various organizations, rise in promotional activities & initiatives by various organizations, and development of green textile are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4787

The global women’s activewear market is divided on the basis of product, fabric, distribution channel, price range, and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into top, bottom, outerwear, innerwear & swimwear, and others. The bottom segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than one-third of the market. However, the outerwear segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of fabric, the market is divided on the basis of polyester, nylon, neoprene, polypropylene, spandex, cotton, and others. The polyester segment dominated the market in 2017, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the spandex segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. The offline distribution channel segment held the largest share in 2017, accounting for the nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the online segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the study period.

Send Me Enquire On@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4787

The market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Mizuno Corporation, Hanesbrands Inc., ASICS Corporation, Adidas AG, NIKE, Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, PUMA SE, V.F. Corporation, Gap, Inc., and Under Armour, Inc.

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.