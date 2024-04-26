Y-mAbs to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results on May 7, 2024

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB) today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and webcast with the investment community on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Participating on the call from Y-mAbs will be Michael Rossi, President and Chief Executive Officer; Sue Smith, Chief Commercial Officer; Vignesh Rajah, Chief Medical Officer; Bo Kruse, Chief Financial Officer; and Thomas Gad, Founder, Vice Chair and Chief Business Officer.



Conference call and webcast details:

Investors (domestic): (888) 999-5318 Investors (international): (848) 280-6460

To access a live webcast of the update, please use this link.

About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic cancer products. The Company’s technologies include its investigational Self-Assembly DisAssembly (“SADA”) ​Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy Platform (“PRIT”)​ and bispecific antibodies generated using the Y-BiClone platform. The Company’s broad and advanced product pipeline includes the anti-GD2 therapy DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow after a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, implied and express statements regarding the future of the Company’s business, including with respect to expansion and its goals; the Company’s plans and strategies, development, commercialization and product distribution plans; expectations with respect to the Company’s products and product candidates, including potential benefits thereof, and the potential of the SADA Technology and potential benefits and applications thereof; statements with respect to SADA as a differentiated radioimmunotherapy platform; expectations relating to the SADA Technology, including expectations with respect to current and future clinical and pre-clinical studies and the Company’s research and development programs; expectations that the Company will continue to advance novel oncology therapies and its lead clinical programs to provide better and safer cancer therapies to patients; statements about the transition of the Company’s chief financial officer role and identification and commencement of a successor chief financial officer; and other statements that are not historical facts. Words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ “contemplate,” ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ “hope,” ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ “will”, ‘‘would’’, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our product candidates and related technologies are novel approaches to cancer treatment that present significant challenges. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: risks associated with the Company’s financial condition and need for additional capital; the risks that actual results of the Company’s restructuring plan and revised business plan will not be as expected; risks associated with the Company’s development work; cost and success of the Company’s product development activities and clinical trials; the risks of delay in the timing of the Company’s regulatory submissions or failure to receive approval of its drug candidates; the risks related to commercializing any approved pharmaceutical product including the rate and degree of market acceptance of product candidates; development of sales and marketing capabilities and risks associated with failure to obtain sufficient reimbursement for products; the risks related to the Company’s dependence on third parties including for conduct of clinical testing and product manufacture; the Company’s inability to enter into partnerships; the risks related to government regulation; risks related to market approval, risks associated with protection of the Company’s intellectual property rights; risks related to employee matters and managing growth; risks related to the Company’s common stock, risks associated with macroeconomic conditions, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and sanctions related thereto, the state of war between Israel and Hamas and the related risk of a larger conflict, inflation, increased interest rates, uncertain global credit and capital markets and disruptions in banking systems; and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company including those described in the "Risk Factors" section included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and future filings and reports by the Company. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DANYELZA® and Y-mAbs® are registered trademarks of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Courtney Dugan

VP, Head of Investor Relations

cdu@ymabs.com