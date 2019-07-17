Global Portable Printer Market to Garner $1.64 Billion by 2023 at 10.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Compact size & on-demand printing capacity and growth in internet penetration and rise in adoption of smart devices are the key drivers for the growth of the global portable printer market. The thermal segment held the largest share in 2016, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the market. On the other hand, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global portable printer market accounted for $844 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $1.64 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

The proliferation of online businesses such as e-commerce and online grocery, compact size & on-demand printing capacity, growth in internet penetration, and rise in adoption of smart devices has boosted the growth of the global Portable Printer market. Furthermore, Rise in mobile workforce management among industries and increase in adoption of BYOD policy propel the market growth. However, a rise in investment on digitization across the globe hampers the market growth. On the contrary, the rise in R&D to increase battery runtime is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global portable printer market is segmented on the basis of technology, industry, and region. Based on technology, the market is divided into inkjet, thermal, and impact. The thermal segment held the largest share in 2016, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the market. Furthermore, this segment is projected to register CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Based on industry, the market is divided into healthcare, retail, telecom, transportation & logistics, and others. The transportation and logistics segment held the largest share in 2016, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the telecom segment is projected to register 11.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

The portable printer market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region held the lion’s share in 2016, accounting for more than one-third of the market. Furthermore, this region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

The market report provides in-depth analysis of the major market players such as ZEBRA Technologies, Bixolon Co. Ltd, Toshiba Tec Corporation, Brother Industries Ltd., Printek LLC, Canon Inc., Polaroid Corporation, Fujitsu, Honeywell International Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP. They have adopted different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, and others to gain a strong position in the global industry.

