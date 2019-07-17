Global Vehicle Access Control Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Vehicle Access Control Market Size study, Application Outlook, and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Vehicle Access Control Market is valued approximately USD 8.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Vehicle Access Control is an electronic system designed to control the movement of vehicles through a facility or area. The rapid demand of vehicle access control is due to the demand and awareness for strong security and safety measures. This influence the companies all over the world to adopt advanced technology based security solutions, This is a key factor driving the vehicle access controls system market globally. Vehicles have become an essential and necessary part of day to day activities of any business. Increasing crime rate is another factor boosting the vehicle access control system market globally. However, tracking and monitoring movement of vehicles in and out of locations has become essential. These systems are integrated with entrance automation equipment such as CCTV, barriers, license plate recognition (LPR)/automatic number plate (ANPR), RFID long range readers, RFID controllers, video management, smart cards, biometrics, and specialized windshield long-range tags, to provide hassle-free vehicle management. It also helps in enrollment, mapping & authentication of vehicles, owners, drivers & helpers. It helps in optimizing space & inculcating security. Change in lifestyle has led automotives to become a crucial component of today’s world, has led the rise of this market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Vehicle Access Control Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The North America is the leading region across the world.. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising in crime rate, adoption of advanced technology, fast transportation means etc would create lucrative growth prospects for the Vehicle Access Control Market across North American region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Denso Corporation

Valeo

Continental AG

Robert Bosch

Mitsubishi Electric

Johnson Electric

Lear Corporation

Naunce Communication

Synaptics Incorporated

Fingerprint Cards AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Technology Outlook:

Biometric

Non-Biometric

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Bluetooth

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Wi-Fi

By Application Outlook:

Traffic Management

Sensitive Sites/Facilities/Zones

Toll Ways, Commercial Building

Residential Buildings

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Vehicle Access Control Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

