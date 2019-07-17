NEXUS BRINGS TOGETHER WORLDS BEST TO IMPROVE HUMAN CONNECTIONS

The International Positive Psychology Association (IPPA) conference will be held in Melbourne Australia from 18-21 July for the first time ever.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, July 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time ever, the International Positive Psychology Association (IPPA) conference will be held in Melbourne Australia from 18-21 July. This sixth congress will see over 1,500 delegates from 50 countries will come together to will build connections, collaborations and pathways that can help communities work together to enhance people’s lives.The theme of this year’s conference is Nexus- meaning connection. Global experts and delegates will experience the latest research participate collaboratively with positive psychology scholars, practitioners and students from around the globe. Delegates will look at the role of technology, sport and how to apply positive psychology to create happy families.Professor Lea Waters, Congress Chair and the Founding Director of the Centre for Positive Psychology at the University of Melbourne said the conference would themes such as why genetic, hormonal differences, as well as why we all experience individual happiness differently.“We are bringing together the state-of-art research on well-being together with positive psychology to apply in clinical settings to boost mental health outcomes,” Professor Waters said.Professor Waters said the conference would highlight the work world leading experts such as;• Barbara Fredrickson, USA - Love is a Many-Splendored Thing: Evidence positivity matters in long-term marriages;• Sonja Lyubomirsky, USA - Revisiting the happiness pie chart: Interventions aimed at increasing well-being;• Incheol Choi, Korea - Benefits of seeking pleasure vs. meaning: and• Meike Bartels, Netherlands - Well-being, loneliness, and self-rated health; What’s the Chicken and what’s the Egg?“Positive psychology focuses on building up what is ‘right’ with that person, grow their skills, strengths and positive qualities and focuses on the promotion of well-being.“The development and deeper understanding of positive psychology in the community, workplaces and families is important because it builds resilience and empowers people to help themselves when difficult situations arise,” Professor Waters said.In a world that is constantly demanding more from us as people every hour of every day, the conference will highlight why we shouldn’t make such an effort to be happy and how to find more meaning in our lives.Professor Waters said children were being exposed to information and experiences that previous generations never had to cope with. As part of the conference, experts will visit schools with positive education program.“The conference will also hear about the UPRIGHT program. A resilience-based school program run in five EU countries promoting mental well-being and preventing mental disorders by putting into practice learned skills such as mindfulness.The four days will of learning and exchanging of ideas will allow psychologists to better help the communities they work in and to share the findings of positive psychology with the broadest possible international audience.The full program is available here: http://wcpp-2019.p.asnevents.com.au/days/2019-07-18 For further information or to arrange an interview with one of the speakers please contactSofia Dedes: +61400 512 618 or email sofia@willword.com.au



