Vector Network Analyzer Market Innovations, Trends, Technology And Applications Market Report to 2019-2023

Vector Network Analyzer Industry 2019

Vector Network Analyzer (VNA), also known as protocol analyzer, is used for testing and verifying component designs and specifications. R&D engineers, component designers, system integrators, and product manufacturers use VNA to verify and ensure the performance of electronic products before sending it to the consumer market. The global vector network analyzer market is growing due to the development in network infrastructure, emergence of IoT and BYOD in corporates, and high adoption of VNAs in Education. However, high implementation costs are going to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global vector network analyzer market has generated revenue of USD 358.52 million in 2017 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 457.77 million by 2023, with a 3.74% CAGR.

The market has been segmented based on frequency type, application, and region.

By frequency type, the market is broadly classified into 0-26.5 GHz, 26.5-40 GHz, 40-50 GHz, 50-67 GHz, and 67-110 GHZ. The 40-50 GHz segment is expected to lead the global vector analyzer market during the forecast period. 40-50 GHz vector analyzer are used in various industries, such as automotive for component testing and automotive infotainment device manufacturing and testing, and 2D & 3D RF simulation, and in the healthcare industry for portable medical device testing and in the electronic manufacturing industry. The 67-110 GHZ segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period.

The global vector network analyzer market has been divided, by application, into IT and telecommunications, transportation, automotive, electronic manufacturing, aerospace & defense, education, medical, and agriculture. The IT & telecommunication segment is expected to be gain high market share during the forecast period. The electronic manufacturing segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Testing of various electronic devices in industries and laboratories for high and low frequencies is the key factor driving the growth of vector network analyzers in the electronic manufacturing industry.

Key Players

The key players in the global vector network analyzer market are Anritsu Corporation (Japan), Transcom Instruments Co., Ltd. (China), OMICRON Lab (Austria), National Instrument Corporation (US), Copper Mountain Technologies (US), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), AWT Global LLC (US), GS Instrument Co. Ltd. (Korea), Keysight Technologies Inc. (US), HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland), and Chengdu Tianda Instrument Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

Global Vector Network Analyzer Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017–2023

Key Findings

• The global vector network analyzer market is expected to reach USD 457.77 million by 2023.

• The 40-50GHz frequency type segment led the market in 2017 with a value of USD 131.20 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period. The 67-110 GHZ segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.76%.

• By application, the IT & telecommunication segment has lead the market in 2017 and has generated highest market value of USD 90.31 million in 2017 and is also expected to register a CAGR of 4.43% during the review period. The electronic manufacturing segment is projected to be the fastest-growing at the highest CAGR of 6.23%

• The market in North America is projected to be the largest during the assessment period, followed by Asia-Pacific.Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Vector Network Analyzer Market,

Estimation and Forecast

The market in North America is expected to be the highest market share during the forecast period. The high revenue can be attributed to the high adoption rate of VNAs in automotive and electronics industries for real-time component testing, device testing and measurement of scattering parameters, and increase in adoption of BYOD and IoT in various industries in the US. In Canada, product innovation in terms of wireless, RF, and microwave sensing technologies for measurement of insertion/loss gain is driving the growth of the vector network analyzer market. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 4.99% during the forecast period. Adoption of VNA in IT & telecom industry to perform component testing for smartphones and tablets, and high demand for VNAs in electronics manufacturing industry for RF circuit design Testing are some of the major factors driving the vector network analyzer market in Asia-Pacific region

Target Audience

• Educational Institutes

• Semiconductor Manufacturers

• Aerospace and Defense Equipment Vendors

• Medical Device Manufacturers

• Automotive Equipment Manufacturers

• Electronic Manufacturing Companies

• Government Agencies

• Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers

IT and Telecommunication Providers

