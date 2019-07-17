RentSeeker.ca Announces New Verified Listings Feature

Canada’s Leading Apartment Finder Launches New Trust Tool Confirming Verification of Property Listings

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentSeeker.ca announced today that it’s officially launching a new trust tool called Verified Listings across its new platform and website. The newly launched feature is designed to increase authenticity and transparency and add an additional layer of security for its community of renters and landlords across Canada. The new feature had been in beta testing for a few months, and after receiving positive feedback from users, RentSeeker.ca has now made the new tool a permanent feature in its listing process.



More than 90% of renters search for apartments online with over 60% of those searching on mobile devices. With that trend continuing to rise year over year, it’s clear that technology continues to play a crucial role in the apartment search process. As one of Canada’s largest and most visited online real estate platforms with thousands of listings across the country, RentSeeker.ca continues to invest heavily in developing new software and technology to improve the real estate search experience.

“The new Verified Listing tool aims to safeguard renters and help ensure safe and secure rental transactions,” said CEO of RentSeeker.ca, Chaim Rivlin. “The feature received extremely positive feedback during its beta testing phase, and is another of our latest features and services, which we plan to continue to develop, to help renters make informed and responsible decisions throughout the apartment search experience. We continue to see growth in our user base, and we plan to continue to roll-out additional features and services as we continue to expand, geared to both renters and landlords providing a best in class user experience.”

The new Verified Listings feature on RentSeeker.ca will show a blue check mark on properties and companies which have been verified by the rental site. Many of Canada’s largest landlords, property management firms and real estate investment trusts (“REITS”) list their rental properties on RentSeeker.ca and this new trust tool will provide renters with another layer of security by providing them with the validation and security of knowing they are renting from a trusted source.



About RentSeeker Inc.



RentSeeker.ca is a privately-owned real estate listing platform with thousands of rental listings across Canada and millions of users utilizing the platform every year. As an award-winning technology and marketing company servicing the real estate industry, RentSeeker.ca has become a leading Canadian web and technology company.



CONTACT INFORMATION

RentSeeker.ca

800-445-7572

Press@RentSeeker.ca

www.RentSeeker.ca





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.