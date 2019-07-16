Vsevolod Cherepanov put in charge of Gazprom Geologorazvedka and Gazprom Georesource

Background

Gazprom Geologorazvedka is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom engaged in the whole range of exploration activities aimed at prospecting for new onshore and offshore hydrocarbon fields and deposits in the Russian Federation, as well as follow-up exploration and pre-development of reserves in the existing fields. The company's key objective is to replenish the resource base of the Gazprom Group.

Gazprom Georesource is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom. The company is the chief source of geophysical data for the Gazprom Group with regard to optimizing feedstock production, reducing operating costs and evaluating the efficiency of geophysical operations, calculating reserves in gas deposits and storage facilities, and providing environmental security. It ranks as one Russia's largest multidisciplinary geophysical service companies. With 13 production and research branches, the company is present in all gas producing regions of the country.