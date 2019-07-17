Cloud Analytics Market 2019 : Discovers the Opportunities,Trends,Risk,Simulation,Management to 2023

PUNE, INDIA, July 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Cloud Analytics Industry 2019

Description:

This report analyzes the cloud analytics market by organization type (SME’s & large), by deployment (private, public and hybrid), by pricing model (subscription based & pay per use), by solution (cloud bi, enterprise performance management (EPM), data warehousing solutions (DWS), risk & compliance, and analytics solutions), by end – user (consumer electronics, BFSI, retail, media, government, healthcare and education) and by region (North America, Europe, APAC and rest of the world); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The cloud analytics market is projected to reach USD 26 billion by the end of 2023, at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in cloud analytics market include:

• SAP SE (Germany)

• Oracle corporation (U.S.)

• Microsoft corporation (U.S.)

• IBM corporation (US)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

• SAS Institute Inc (U.S.)

• Google Inc (U.S.)

• Teradata corporation (U.S.)

• Informatica (U.S.)

• Microstrategy Inc (U.S.)

• Salesforce Inc (U.S)

• Tibco software Inc (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of The World

On the basis of organization type, the cloud analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:

• SME’s

• Large

On the basis of deployment, the cloud analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Private

• Public

• Hybrid

On the basis of pricing model, the cloud analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Subscription based

• Pay per use

On the basis of solution, the cloud analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Cloud BI

• Enterprise performance management (EPM)

• Data Warehousing Solutions (DWS)

• Risk & compliance

• Analytics Solutions

On the basis of end user, the cloud analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Consumer Electronics

• BFSI

• Retail

• Media

• Government

• Healthcare

• Education

On the basis of region, the cloud analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia pacific

• Rest of the World

Research Methodology

Researcher analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis by Researcher added before being presented in this report.

Table Of Content – Major key Points

1 Market Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4. Executive Summary

5. Market Factor Analysis

6 Cloud Analytics Market, By Segments

7 Competitive Analysis

Continued……

ABOUT US:

