DLive Daily Active Users Grow Six-Fold in New Report

/EIN News/ -- Cupertino, CA, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) DLive, a disruptive livestreaming platform that leverages the blockchain to reward creators and their viewers, revealed new Q2 2019 growth metrics in an exclusive report by Streamlabs. DLive reports that creators streamed 3.2M hours of content in Q2, resulting in 34.2M viewing hours by users. DLive has 147,573 unique creator channels on the platform and reports an average of 11 viewers per stream. Peak concurrent viewership in Q2 reached over 168,000 in June 2019.

Previously, DLive reported 3 million Monthly Active Users (MAU) in March 2019, which grew 67% to 5 million MAU by April 2019. Today's Streamlabs report reveals that DLive's DAU has grown six-fold in Q2 2019, compared to Q1 2019.

PewDiePie, the world's largest independent content creator and exclusive streamer on DLive, teamed up with Ninja on June 7th, 2019 within the FridayFortnite competition. During this stream alone, Streamlabs and DLive have revealed that the peak Concurrent Viewership (CCV) during the 170-minute live stream from PewDiePie's channel reached over 168,000, with an average CCV of 129,000.

In an effort to reward creators for their valuable content, DLive created and operates within a value-sharing content economy. It's built on three major principles: a rewards system that incentivizes creators and viewers to support great content, decentralized ownership of the platform, and zero platform cuts. DLive is built on the LINO network, the blockchain technology that powers DLive's rewards and offers full transparency. There has been over 26,000,000 transactions on LINO testnet tracker since the launch, approving the viability and activities on the chain.

DLive is available online at DLive.tv and via its Android and iOS apps. For additional assets and logos related to today's announcement, download the press kit here.

