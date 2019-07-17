Artificial Grass Turf Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market

This report presents an outline of the global Artificial Grass Turf market and discusses the current and future prospects of the market at length. The report is compiled with an elaborate summary and a snapshot of the market, which helps in viewing the market from a bird’s view. Information regarding various segments and sub-segments have also been provided, which promotes through an understanding of the market. Revenue forecasts pertaining to the market along with revenue projections for regions as well as subregions also are included. The report covers the Artificial Grass Turf market across the key regions of North America, Europe, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), and Asia Pacific (APAC) along with respective country-level market sizes.

Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, regional expansion, and product launches to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Artificial Grass Turf Market is a competitive market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players include Tencate Group, SportsGroup, Tarkett Group, AstroTurf, DuPont, and SIS Pitches. Other key players in the market include Shaw Sports Turf, Polytan GmbH, TigerTurf Americas, LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A., Saltex Oy, Mondo S.p.A., ForestGrass, and Ecoworkz.

Complete analysis of the pertinent trends and factors that are likely to impact the market are a part of the report. The report recognizes the latest developments in the marketplace and predicts the impact that they can have on the market. Emphasis has been laid on consumer demand across various segments of the market and key regions. Historical market trends, as well as valuations, have been incorporated in the report. Qualitative and quantitative analysis of different elements influencing the market has also been provided as a part of the report.

In 2018, FieldTurf, a Tarkett Sports company and a global market leader in artificial turf, announces today the acquisition of the assets of Grass Manufacturers Pty Limited (Grassman), a leading Australian artificial turf manufacturer.

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market– Geographical Analysis

By geography, the global Artificial Grass Turf market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Europe holds the largest market share for Artificial Grass Turf. It was attributed to the growing popularity of using artificial turf in sport arenas and landscaping. Furthermore, European sports associates have recommended the use of artificial turf playing surfaces due to minimal chances of injuries to players. The artificial turf market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate, followed by LAMEA, owing to the growing demand in sports stadiums and water crisis in this region. The Asia-Pacific artificial turf market has witnessed rapid growth rate due to of the increase in sports stadiums, increase in inflow of investment in infrastructure, and rapid urbanization. Moreover, issue of water scarcity and improvement in lifestyle has supplemented the growth of the Asia-Pacific artificial turf market. Artificial grass turf offers various benefits such as green lawn all year, regardless of the weather and with no yard work. Artificial grass turf is the perfect replacement of natural grass for consumer who travels a lot cannot always make sure that their grass will survive their absence. In addition, it gives more playing time with less maintenance for sports fields and no need for expensive sprinkler systems. Artificial grass turf is environmentally responsible, especially in drought-plagued regions.

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market – Segment Analysis

By application, the global Artificial Grass Turf Market is segmented into Sports and Leisure and landscaping. Owing to minimum maintenance efforts and the growing demand for artificial turf from the sports and residential sectors. The factors that are responsible for the rising demand for artificial turf in the sports sector are the remarkable rise in the number of sports events and unfavorable climatic conditions for the growth of natural grass. For instance, in April 2019, Ecoworkz installed 3,800 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Diamond Pro Spring at the Annex on Chicago apartment complex located in Riverside, California (The U.S.). Diamond Pro Spring features a dual coloring of field and lime green and has a pile height of 1.875 inches. With a 75-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic and drains at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard. Therefore, with growing awareness about benefits of artificial turf will resulted in leisure and landscaping segment to grow at a CAGR of approximately 13% during the forecast period. By material type, the global Artificial Grass Turf Market is segmented into Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Polyamides (Nylon). The polyethylene artificial turf segment accounted for major share in the market due to its long shelf life and gentle nature on the human skin. Furthermore, the low price of polyethylene artificial turf will result in steady growth for polyethylene artificial turf segment during the forecast period.

Major Key Points of Global Artificial Grass Turf Market

• Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Methodology and Scope

• Global Artificial Grass Turf Market – Market Definition and Overview

• Global Artificial Grass Turf Market – Executive Summary

• Global Artificial Grass Turf Market – Market Dynamics

• Global Artificial Grass Turf Market – Industry Analysis

• Global Artificial Grass Turf Market – By Application

• Global Artificial Grass Turf Market – By Material

• Global Artificial Grass Turf Market – By Region

• Global Artificial Grass Turf Market – Competitive Landscape

• Company Profile

• Global Artificial Grass Turf Market – Premium Insights

• Global Artificial Grass Turf Market – DataM



