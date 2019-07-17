THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JULY 17, 2019
S.J.Res. 36 – A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed transfer to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Kingdom of Spain, and the Italian Republic of certain defense articles and services (Sen. Menendez – Foreign Affairs)
S.J.Res. 37 – A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed export to the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the Republic of France of certain defense articles and services (Sen. Menendez – Foreign Affairs)
S.J.Res. 38 – A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed export to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland of certain defense articles and services (Sen. Menendez – Foreign Affairs)
H.Res. __ – Resolution Recommending that the House of Representatives find William P. Barr, Attorney General of the United States, and Wilbur L. Ross, Jr., Secretary of Commerce, in Contempt of Congress for Refusal to Comply with Subpoenas Duly Issued by the Committee on Oversight and Reform (Rep. Cummings – Oversight and Reform)
The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Suspensions (8 bills)
- H.R. 1847 – Inspector General Protection Act, as amended (Rep. Lieu – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 736 – Access to Congressionally Mandated Reports Act, as amended (Rep. Quigley – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 1250 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 11158 Highway 146 North in Hardin, Texas, as the “Lucas Lowe Memorial Post Office,” as amended (Rep. Babin – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 1526 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 200 Israel Road Southeast in Tumwater, Washington, as the “Eva G. Hewitt Post Office” (Rep. Heck – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 1844 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 66 Grove Court in Elgin, Illinois, as the “Corporal Alex Martinez Memorial Post Office Building” (Rep. Krishnamoorthi – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 3305 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2509 George Mason Drive in Virginia Beach, Virginia, as the “Ryan Keith Cox Post Office Building” (Rep. Luria – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 2325 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 100 Calle Alondra in San Juan, Puerto Rice, as the “65th Infantry Regiment Post Office Building” (Rep. Gonzalez-Colon – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 748 – Middle Class Health Benefits Tax Repeal Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Courtney – Ways and Means)
As of tonight, the House has completed general and amendment debate on H.R. 3494.
Postponed Amendment Votes (2):
Chabot Amendment Kennedy Amendment
