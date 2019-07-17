THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JULY 17, 2019

S.J.Res. 36 – A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed transfer to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Kingdom of Spain, and the Italian Republic of certain defense articles and services (Sen. Menendez – Foreign Affairs)

S.J.Res. 37 – A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed export to the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the Republic of France of certain defense articles and services (Sen. Menendez – Foreign Affairs)

S.J.Res. 38 – A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed export to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland of certain defense articles and services (Sen. Menendez – Foreign Affairs)

H.Res. __ – Resolution Recommending that the House of Representatives find William P. Barr, Attorney General of the United States, and Wilbur L. Ross, Jr., Secretary of Commerce, in Contempt of Congress for Refusal to Comply with Subpoenas Duly Issued by the Committee on Oversight and Reform (Rep. Cummings – Oversight and Reform)

The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Suspensions (8 bills)

As of tonight, the House has completed general and amendment debate on H.R. 3494.

Postponed Amendment Votes (2):

Chabot Amendment Kennedy Amendment