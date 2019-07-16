New Guide to Closing Distressed Properties Just Released

The Wholesaler’s Guide to Closing Real Estate Deals - And How Agents Can Structure Deals for Their Investors

MONROVIA, CA, USA, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles County based Real Estate specialist Kevin Sayles has over two decades of real estate experience in the fast paced Southern California real estate market. It is estimated that he has closed well over 15,000 real estate transactions. During the past two decades, he has picked up on many tricks of the trade. He shares his knowledge in his latest book, The Wholesaler’s Guide to Closing Real Estate Deals - And How Agents Can Structure Deals for Their Investors.

"This book is perfect for any investor or agent that wishes to close distressed property transactions,” Sayles explained. The veteran real estate specialist expounded, “With distressed properties often come distressed owners and to finalize a transaction and close it requires a specific knowledge and skill. This book is your first step in acquiring that knowledge and skill. "

The Wholesaler’s Guide to Closing Real Estate Deals description states that distressed properties are usually the source of the best real estate deals. Therefore, in this book Sayles provides more than 20 ways to prepare real estate professionals for how to simplify and solve the complex challenges that can arise. This allows the distressed property transactions to close, helps the distressed owner get out of their current situation and makes money for the professionals involved.

Kevin Sayles is also the author of Probate Real Estate Sales 101, a top selling, 4.5 star rated book on Amazon. As he clarified, “I have chosen to share my experience with real estate agents and investors to better prepare them for identifying and solving their distressed property issues.” With his help, “they can close more transactions whether they are foreclosures, probate, pre-foreclosures, REOs, tax sales, auction sales, government abatements, HUD homes, IRS sales, or lien sales.”

About Kevin Sayles

Kevin is a Vice President at Lawyers Title and has been a real estate investor for 2 decades. He shares his vast experience and knowledge to add value to his clients. Through his speaking engagements, training sessions and products, Kevin teaches real estate agents and investors to develop and dominate their real estate niche.

If you would like more information about Kevin Sayles, this book and his other real estate products please visit KevinSayles.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.