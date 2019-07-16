There were 730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 158,451 in the last 365 days.

Minutes of the Board's discount rate meeting on June 19, 2019

July 16, 2019

For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday released the minutes of its interest rate meeting on June 19, 2019.

The minutes are attached.

