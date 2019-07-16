1st United Credit Union is sponsoring a school supply drive before the 2019 school year begins to help students in need

ALAMEDA, CA, USA, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bay Area Credit Union Collects School Supplies to Help Students in Need 1st United Credit Union is sponsoring a school supply drive before the 2019 school year begins to help students in need and support Alternative Family Services and the Alameda County Family Justice Center.The Credit Union currently operates eight branches throughout the Bay Area and has hosted an annual drive to collect backpacks and school supplies for elementary, middle, and high school students. 1st United collected enough supplies for 267 students during the drive last year and is hoping to collect enough for 300 students this year.Community members can participate by dropping off backpacks and school supplies to any one of 1st United’s eight branches in Alameda, Berkeley, Castro Valley, Fremont, Hayward, Oakland, Pleasanton, or San Leandro. Donations will be accepted through August 1st, 2019. Reach out to a local branch near you to learn more about accepted donations and drop-off times.Contact 1st United Credit UnionLisha Fabris, Communications Managerlfabris@1stunitedcu.org(925) 598-4782About 1st United Credit Union1st United Credit Union has been thriving in the San Francisco East Bay Area since 1932 and offers membership to anyone who lives, works, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, Solano San Joaquin, Stanislaus, or Kings counties in California. Their conveniently located branches are known for complete professionalism, transparency, and high ethical standards in a friendly, unpretentious environment. Beyond consultative financial care, online banking, mobile banking, and ATMs, this Credit Union focuses on being a good neighbor. They celebrate the community by investing time and money to local schools and the financial futures of the families in their neighborhood.About Alternative Family Services & Alameda County Family Justice CenterAlternative Family Services (AFS) is a foster, adoption, and mental health agency that has operated in the Bay Area since 1978. 1st United has proudly supported AFS for many years as they created safe, permanent connections for foster children and youth in the community.Alameda County Family Justice Center provides easily accessible, coordinated, and comprehensive services to ensure the safety, healing, and self-empowerment of victims of domestic violence and their children, of victims of sexual assault and exploitation, human trafficking, stalking, child abuse, and elder abuse.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.