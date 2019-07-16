Statement by Managing Director Christine Lagarde
July 16, 2019
Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the IMF, issued the following statement today:
“I have met with the Executive Board and submitted my resignation from the Fund with effect from September 12, 2019. The relinquishment of my responsibilities as Managing Director announced previously will remain in effect until then. With greater clarity now on the process for my nomination as ECB President and the time it will take, I have made this decision in the best interest of the Fund, as it will expedite the selection process for my successor.
“The Executive Board will now be taking the necessary steps to move forward with the process for selecting a new Managing Director. David Lipton remains our Acting Managing Director.”
***
The Fund will communicate on the Executive Board’s process of selecting a new Managing Director in due course. Mr. David Lipton remains Acting Managing Director.
IMF Communications Department
MEDIA RELATIONS
PRESS OFFICER:
Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.