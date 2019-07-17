EEACS Boys’ Basketball Team to Compete in “A’Town Throwdown”

The boys basketball team at Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown is participating in Lehigh Valle Awesome! Fest

The EEACS boys’ basketball team recently concluded a winning inaugural season.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School’s boys’ basketball team is set to compete in the A’Town Throwdown competition at Lehigh Valley Awesome! Fest from July 25 until July 28 at Cedar Beach Park.The Allentown charter school basketball team recently came off a winning season. The school’s junior team was named Allentown Junior League Champions while the varsity team made PIAA District XI championships.The team will compete against players from 45 other high schools in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including William Allen, Reading, Parkland, and West Chester.“We are proud of the accomplishments all of our student-athletes had over the past year,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Charter School . “Now it is time for our students to have fun and meet other athletes from across the area.”To learn more about athletics at EEACS , visit https://www.ee-schools.org/student-life/athletics/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

About Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



