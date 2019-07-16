Michelle Tanner, 20-year Software Financial Executive, Joins MasterControl as CFO

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl, a provider of software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner, today announced that Michelle Tanner will assume the role of CFO for the organization.



With more than 20 years of financial expertise and leadership, including public accounting and a CPA designation, Tanner is poised to meet challenges and capture opportunities for MasterControl. Most recently, she held executive positions with InsideSales and Venafi, two other leading SaaS companies based in Salt Lake City.

MasterControl recently added the CFO position to the organizational structure to better meet the growing needs of the company and provide structure, insight and financial strategy to achieve long term revenue goals.

“While Michelle checks all the boxes in terms of industry and technical expertise, her exceptional leadership and interpersonal talents are what truly separated her from the other candidates we considered,” said Jon Beckstrand, CEO of MasterControl. “We are delighted to have her lead our finance and accounting teams.”

“Managing numbers is my strength, but I also want to work for a company where I believe in the products and the work matters,” said Tanner. “MasterControl provides a meaningful software product for the life sciences industry that ultimately impacts lives and that, coupled with where they are headed, strategically, genuinely excited me about this position.”

Tanner is a Utah native and holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Utah.

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com .

