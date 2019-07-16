Porsche presents VR entertainment for the back seat with “holoride”
Prototype in 100 days
Stuttgart
. Discover the universe from the back seat of a
The aim of the joint project between
“We are grateful to Startup Autobahn for the many opportunities and contacts it has made possible for us. This has given our projects a major boost in recent weeks, enabling us to realise a prototype in just 100 days,” explains Nils Wollny, CEO of “holoride”. He founded the entertainment tech startup at the end of 2018 in Munich, together with Marcus Kühne and Daniel Profendiner. Using the Startup Autobahn platform, the up-and-coming company has now shown that their “holoride” software works seamlessly with manufacturers’ vehicle data for motion-synchronised, real-time generation of virtual reality (VR) and cross-reality (XR) content.
The “holoride” software makes it possible to offer elastic content: a new form of media especially designed for use in vehicles, in which the content adapts to driving time, motion and context. The startup’s business model uses an open platform approach, allowing other car manufacturers and content producers to benefit from this technology.
Experience “holoride” in a
“holoride” aims to bring this new form of entertainment using commercially available VR headsets in the rear seats of the car to market in the next three years. With further development of Car-to-X infrastructure, traffic events can also become part of the experience in the long term. Traffic light stops could then be unexpected obstacles in the plot or interrupt a learning programme with a short quiz.
Under the motto “Next Visions. Change the Game – Create tomorrow”,
