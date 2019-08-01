Poster

Leadership Development for Aspiring Executive Assistants

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Assistants today are called on to perform duties well beyond the administrative. They need leadership skills to manage a wide range of executives, managers, and their complex activities. Some have a team of their own. They must be knowledgeable about the business, the strategies and goals of the organization and how these impact individuals and their teams. They must be master communicators with strong influence capabilities. They must be organized, efficient, and very professional. Learn to hone your existing knowledge and skills to perfection.

Why should you attend?

As a result of this webinar, you will be able to:

Plan your career and enhance your performance

Use your existing abilities to adapt to anyone's work style

Maximize your effectiveness and efficiency

Make decisions more strategically

Influence important decisions

Areas Covered in the Session:

Planning and Thinking Strategically and Critically to Design Your Future

Understanding Work-Style Preferences to Work with Others Productively

Organizing Your Work Effectively and Efficiently

Communicating Successfully with Anyone

Solving Problems and Making Decisions with Great Precision

Meeting Your Goals with Successful Influence Strategies

Growing Your Career

Who can Benefit:

Executive Assistants

Newly promoted Executive Assistants

Aspiring Executive Assistants

Speaker:

Rebecca Staton-Reinstein, Ph.D. is President of Advantage Leadership, Inc., works with leaders around the world who want to increase bottom-line results while engaging employees and delighting customers.

Organization benefits from my expertise in strategic leadership, planning, & culture change as a manager and leader in the public, private, & nonprofit sectors. As a consultant, with clients around the world, She work with you to increase your bottom-line results through engaged employees & delighted customers. We craft customized solutions to Organization complex business issues. As a former IT manager, She help technical professionals become more effective leaders.

Register: https://www.ijonaskills.us/webinarDetails?webinarid=574&speakerid=58&domain=4

Contact info:

Ijona Skills

Visit: https://www.ijonaskills.us/upcoming-webinar

Email: support@ijonaskills.us

Phone: +1 302-830-3132



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.