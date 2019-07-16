Issued by miXim

Swissbit introduces industrial grade 3D-NAND-SSD for demanding industrial- & NetCom applications

3D-NAND-SATA 6Gb/s SSD X-75 from Swissbit for demanding applications

3D-NAND-SATA 6Gb/s SSD X-75 from Swissbit for demanding applications

Swissbit announces the introduction of a range of 3D-NAND-SSD products that are specifically optimized for demanding industrial- and NetCom applications.

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D-NAND-based SSD's are common in consumer markets. Swissbit is now pleased to introduce a range of 3D-NAND-SSD products that are specifically optimized for demanding industrial- and NetCom applications. The X-75-range includes product versions with 2.5" housing, as well as m.2-, SlimSATA- and mSATA-modules.

Storage solutions specialist Swissbit has specifically fine-tuned its firmware to meet the requirements of industrial and NetCom companies. The firmware architecture, new features as well as the extensive product qualification and 100% final testing with long-term availability make X-75 an ideal SSD for applications such as automation, medical technology, industrial PCs, data-logging and NetCom-system boot-mediums.

Industrial 3D-NAND
This new family of industrial SATA-6-Gb/s-SSDs uses Toshiba BiCS3 NAND, specified and pretested to operate between -40 and 85°C, and Flash-controllers that support an impressive 165-bit-LDPC error correction. The 2.5" device has a tough die cast metal housing, which improves thermal behavior and stable performance. The robust and highly reliable products therefore conform to the demanding industrial temperature range of -40 to 85°C.

The 2.5" SSDs from the X-75 family will be available from 60GB to 2TB and are specified for both commercial and industrial temperature grades. Customers benefit from the longevity and attractive price points offered by the X-75 solutions while retaining the broad feature set of Swissbit's popular X-60 range.

Designed for Endurance
The SSD range offers capacities from 240GB to 2TB and uses a direct TLC write mode without SLC cache, which reduces Write Amplification Factor (WAF) and maintains a high sustained write data rate. The firmware achieves maximum endurance out of the 3000 P/E cycles specified for the 3D-NAND components. The use of SLC-Cache for the 60 and 120 GB X-75-drives further improves top performance.

Swissbit's Data Care Management with background scan, Near Miss ECC, and complete protection of internal data paths (E2E DPP - End-to-End Data Path Protection) offers additional safety against data loss. The firmware applies an efficient Block RAID for all drives, which allows recovery of full page fails.

3D-NAND-SSD with optional security features
As an option, the drives support AES256 encryption and TCG-OPAL-2.0 access protection. Furthermore, Swissbit's Lifetime Monitor shows highly detailed information about the current lifetime status of the device.

"As a specialist for storage and security solutions for demanding industrial, IoT, IIoT and NetCom applications we continue to add security features to our latest 3D NAND SSD product, thus offering a highly reliable and easy-to-integrate product for industrial-strength applications", says Grady Lambert, General Manager Swissbit NA Inc.

Mr Kim Sauer
miXim on behalf of Swissbit
+44 7906 019022
email us here

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Mr Kim Sauer
miXim on behalf of Swissbit
+44 7906 019022
Share This Story
Company Details
miXim
7a Longridge Road
London
SW5 9SB
United Kingdom
+44 7906 019022
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Swissbit introduces industrial grade 3D-NAND-SSD for demanding industrial- & NetCom applications
Swissbit introduces industrial grade USB flash drive 'U-50n' - USB 3.1 flash drive key for industrial applications
Pluggable: Swissbit TSE for fiscal compliance
View All Stories From This Author