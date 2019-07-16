Compact Industrial Metal AM Printer Market Size, Share, Consumption, Trends & Growth | Industry Forecast – 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Compact Industrial Metal AM Printer Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Compact Industrial Metal AM Printer Market Overview:-
Compact industrial metal AM printer is a metal desktop printer. With a greater handy fee-point, shorter getting to know curve, and compact footprint, this magnificence of steel printer creates lower-stage access factor for new business customers for steel 3-d printing era.
In 2018, the global Compact industrial metal AM Printer market length changed into xx million US$ and it is expected to attain xx million US$ with the aid of the quit of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% all through 2019-2025.
Key Players
The key players covered in this study
3d-Figo
Additec
Airwolf 3D
Aurora Labs
Coherent
Cytosurge
Desktop Metal
Evo-Tech
InssTek
Markforged
OR Laser/Coherent
Pollen AM
Xact Metal
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Powder Bed Fusion (PBF)
Material Extrusion (ME)
Directed Energy Deposition (DED)
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Aerospace
Medical and Dental
General Industrial Manufacturing
Service Bureau
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
