Global IoT Software Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global IoT Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

In 2018, the global IoT Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IoT Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Cisco Systems, Inc. 
Bosch Software Innovations GmbH 
General Electric 
Google Inc. 
Amazon Web Services, Inc. 
Hewlett Packard Enterprise 
Intel Corporation 
International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation 
Microsoft Corporation 
Oracle Corporation 
SAP SE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Cloud-based 
On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into 
Building and Home Automation 
Manufacturing 
Retail 
Transportation 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global IoT Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the IoT Software development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

